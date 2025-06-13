A Pretoria content creator shared her discovery of a factory shop selling designer towels for R40 and carpets for R200, with prices so low she had to triple-check them

The Linen Factory Shop in Centurion and Fourways stocks everything from custom headboards starting at R1,700 to fitted sheets for just R90

South Africans rushed to the comments asking for exact locations after the woman spent over three hours in the store buying luxury items at unbelievable prices

A woman in Pretoria shared a video showing where people can get their home decor items for dirt cheap in Centurion. Images: @unicorn.nicole

A Johannesburg woman has left South Africans amazed after revealing a hidden gem where luxury homeware items can be bought for incredibly cheap prices.

Content creator @unicorn.nicole shared her discovery of the Linen Factory Shop in mid-June, calling their prices "actually insane" and admitting she had to triple-check everything.

The model and content creator explained that she spent over three hours in the store feeling like she was furnishing a whole mansion. She describes the experience as feeling like they were just giving stuff away, with quality items at prices that seem too good to be true.

The store stocks everything needed to furnish a home, including mattresses, mink blankets, bamboo cushions, memory foam, bath towels, pillows, toppers, bedding, and curtains. What makes it even more special is that luxury hotels shop from the same place, somehow making these premium items affordable for regular customers.

A local woman shared a video showing where she gets home decor items for prices so low she had to look twice. Images: @unicorn.nicole

Unbelievable prices revealed

The woman shared specific prices that had her questioning if the deals were even legal. Designer towels start from just R40, whilst fitted sheets begin at R90. Duvet covers are available from R200, and micro satin duvets start at R400. She found designer-looking scatter cushions for R150 and custom headboards starting from R1,700.

Other incredible finds include throw blankets for R176, mink blankets at R190, curtains for R160, and bamboo pillows sold as a pair for R460. Memory foam mattresses start from R2,300, and bath mats are available from R96. The store also stocks fox fur blankets, with various carpet options and pillows starting from R200.

The content creator describes walking on the carpets as feeling like stepping on "a baby alpaca in whipped cream," emphasising the quality despite the low prices. She admits she was close to gatekeeping this discovery, but chose to share it because everyone deserves homes that look put together.

She strongly recommends visiting in person to see everything properly, describing the experience as "insane" and admitting this is the only way she can afford to adult right now. Her honest review suggests this place needs to stay around forever because the combination of quality and price is unmatched.

SA gets desperate for store details

South Africans flooded the comments section asking for more information:

@Amor Bezuidenhout asked:

"Where in Centurion, please?"

@Sandra Kock helpfully replied:

"Amor Bezuidenhout 9 Van Tonder St, Sunderland Ridge, Centurion."

@Belinda Davy shared:

"Rossburgh Edwin Swales. Was there yesterday, you are spoiled for choice. Went to have a look and ended up coming out with 3 huge bags. Worth the trip, I rate them 8/10."

@Jill Anderson wondered:

"Where is this store, please? Is there one in Durban?"

@Gabrielle Gabz Ward tagged someone:

"Fatima Dickson, mink blankets for me, please and thank you ❤️"

@Joan Esau complained:

"Ai mahn I bet 200% they will never ask those prices in Cape Town."

@Coral Lynn Wocke expressed interest:

"Wow 🤩 I need proper pillows…"

Watch the Facebook reel below:

