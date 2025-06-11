A TikTok video showcasing stylish, affordable cookware from PEP Home has captured the attention of Mzansi home décor lovers

South Africans are raving about the budget-friendly PEP Le Creuset dupes, with many praising the stylish alternatives to the luxurious French brand

PEP Home’s cookware collection, which mimics the colourful Le Creuset range at a fraction of the price, has sparked excitement among cost-conscious South Africans

A TikTok video featuring a woman showcasing stylish and affordable cookware from PEP Home has caught the attention of many Mzansi home décor lovers.

South Africans raved over a TikTok video where a woman showcased affordable PEP Home Le Creuset dupes.

Source: TikTok

Le Creuset dupes from PEP

As the cost of living continues to rise, more South Africans are looking for cost-effective ways to elevate their living spaces without breaking the bank.

In the trending clip, a TikTok user under the handle @tyra_the_explorer proudly shows off her kitchen haul, which includes pots and casserole dishes that look strikingly similar to the luxurious Le Creuset range but at a fraction of the price.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to her caption, the woman gushed over the kitchen items, saying:

"Such a steal"

Le Creuset, a French cookware brand known for its colourful cast-iron pots and premium quality, often comes with a hefty price tag. However, for many South Africans on a budget, finding stylish alternatives has become a popular trend. PEP Home, known for its budget-friendly homeware, seems to have tapped into this market by offering cookware that mimics the sleek, colourful designs of Le Creuset.

In the video, the TikTok user gleefully displays the PEP dupes, holding up various items in bold reds, oranges, and pastel tones similar to the iconic Le Creuset colour palette. @tyra_the_explorer unveiled the price of the Le Creuset dupes from PEP which was valued at R99.99.

Mzansi peeps flooded the comment section with praise and excitement, with many saying they plan to head to their nearest PEP store immediately.

With social media driving these trends, videos like this one prove that affordability and style can go hand in hand, and PEP Home is clearly winning hearts in the process.

Watch the video below:

SA chimes in on the PEP Le Creuset dupes

South Africans were amazed by the PEP Le Creuset dupes as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Kaboh said:

"PEP needs to come up with online our pep never have all these cool items y'al post."

Hulisanani added:

"This is for us who can't afford the real one."

MaSozabe expressed:

"So cutesy for res living."

Maurdellia Louizi Jacobs•T1D wrote:

"Fake it till you Make it."

Shirin Shyno Thomas commented:

"PEP home has such great finds."

A woman showcased affordable PEP Home Le Creuset dupes on TikTok, which South Africans raved over. Image: @tyra_the_explorer

Source: TikTok

Epic PEP Home deals under R1,000

Briefly News reported that a woman shared helpful homeware items she got from PEP Home for under R1,000. Netizens thanked her for the plug and asked for more tips.

reported that a woman shared helpful homeware items she got from PEP Home for under R1,000. Netizens thanked her for the plug and asked for more tips. One hun in the city of gold showed off her budget-friendly homeware items purchased from the PEP Home store.

In a delightful showcase of budget-friendly home decor, a TikTok video by user @nikitapama has Mzansi buzzing with excitement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News