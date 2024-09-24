“PEP Home Is Really on Point”: SA Raves Over Woman’s Budget-Friendly Home Haul
- A young babe flexed all the things she got from PEP stores in a TikTok video making rounds online
- The stunner unveiled each item along with the price, and people loved it as it gained massive traction
- Social media users reacted to the hun's footage as they flooded the comments sections, gushing over her things
One woman in the city of gold showed off her budget-friendly homeware items that she purchased from the PEP Home store.
Woman unveils her PEP homeware haul with prices
The Jozi hun had South Africans going wild in the comments after she unveiled her PEP homeware items.
At first, the hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @shwe_mopelii, flexed her two beautiful lunch boxes, which she got for R59.99; six jars for 19.99 each; four beautiful glasses valued at R19.99 each; spray bottles for R29.99 each; two mirrors for R59.99; oven gloves valued at R34.99; and, last but not least, an apron for R79.99.
Take a look at the lady's PEP home haul in the video below:
SA loves the hun's PEP Home haul
Mzansi netizens enjoyed watching the woman's PEP homeware haul, and many flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts while others gushed over the items.
LorraineY_M said:
"PEP Home next to where I stay is always giving Zimbabwe!"
Luxury Haven Airbnb gushed over the store, saying:
"Our PEP Home only has batteries and sweets."
Thealene wrote:
"PEP home is really on point."
Lindz commented:
"The lunch box sets.. Stunning."
Nokwanda_Sithole commented:
"Definitely going to PEP first thing in the morning."
Briefly News previously reported that a young lady from Johannesburg shared a home plug on social media, and peeps loved it. The video went viral online.
The winter season will soon be upon us, and many people are preparing for it. @noluthandozuma had her viewers covered as she took to TikTok to showcase what she got for just R100 at PEP Home. She revealed in her caption that she did not find any mirrors but loved her cute little blanket.
Source: Briefly News
