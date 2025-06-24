A South African woman impressed social media users by showcasing her grocery haul from Pick n Pay

She claimed it would sustain her small family for a month, as she went on to unveil the full amount she spent

The viral TikTok video sparked mixed reactions, with viewers praising her financial discipline while others questioned her purchase of luxury items

A South African woman has left social media users impressed after proudly showcasing her R2k grocery haul from Pick n Pay, claiming the food would be enough to sustain her small family of two for an entire month.

A lady in South Africa flaunted her R2K Pick n Pay grocery haul that sparked a buzz in Mzansi. Image: @life_with_meg_and_t

Source: TikTok

Woman flexes R2K Pick n Pay grocery haul

In a trending TikTok video, the woman unpacks multiple bags of groceries, carefully placing each item on the kitchen counter. From fresh produce and pantry essentials to meat, dairy and cleaning supplies, the haul reflected a strategic and budget-conscious shopping spree.

Taking to her social media account under the handle @life_with_meg_and_t, where she posted the clip on 20 June 2025 on TikTok, she explained that she and her partner buy things in bulk, which would last them for even a month.

The haul included staples such as rice, cooking oil, long-life milk, canned foods, chicken portions, eggs, and toiletries, all sourced from Pick n Pay. Many viewers praised her for her financial discipline and smart spending, while some thought she had purchased a lot of luxury items such as cheeses, chocolate, chips, etc.

@life_with_meg_and_t went on to reveal the total cost she spent on all the things after she unveiled everything she got from Pick n Pay, which was valued at R2,489.62.

The video went viral, sparking a debate online, and at a time when South Africans are grappling with rising food prices and the cost of living, this grocery haul resonated with many who are looking for ways to stretch their rands.

Watch the clip of the lady's R2K grocery haul below:

Mzansi reacts to the grocery haul video

The online community reacted with mixed feelings as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the young woman's grocery haul, saying:

Shaz shared:

"Wow good for you, mna ivdint do groceries at Pick n Pay, I feel is way too expensive but I trust you when you say for 2, it all differs per individual, we don't like same things I respect that, I know there will be those negative comments please pay no attention to them."

Ruiters said:

Pick n Pay is fine, but only from the middle of the month, then the prices are okay."

Themba expressed:

"This taught me I could spend less being 1 person. I don't do crisps, rusks and definitely less cheese. I'll pay more attention next month."

Yvonne wrote:

"A waste of money. Why are you buying luxury items like Jacobs coffee, soup mix, etc? You could make your own sauces. You could have saved R500."

Natashaxox was impressed, adding:

"You did really well with that budget."

MimiCha commented:

"You've done well, I will not buy mince from them again. Too much fat."

A woman showcased her R2K Pick n Pay grocery haul that impressed South Africans. Image: @life_with_meg_and_t

Source: TikTok

