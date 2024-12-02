One young lady flexed her R7000 Makro grocery haul, which sparked chatter on social media

One South African lady showed off everything she got from Makro in a TikTok video making rounds online.

A woman showed off her R7000 Makro grocery haul in a TikTok video. Image: @motlatsi_dee

Source: TikTok

R7k Makro grocery haul

A woman who goes by the TikTok handle @motlatsi_dee flexed her R7000 grocery haul for the world to see. She showcased all her toiletries, from her lotion to body wash soaps, power soaps, Handy Andy, Domestos and more.

@motlatsi_dee did not shy away from showing off her food, spices, oils, and more. The video quickly became a viral hit on the video platform, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

It also sparked a massive conversation on the internet among social media users who compared different stores' prices.

Watch the video below:

Online users react to woman's revelation

The video left many people with mixed reactions as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Ntombimbulawa said:

"Yhoooo R7000 no meat."

Mologadi Mohlala shared:

"Mine, especially food, is expired, so it ends up being wasted. I no longer do bulk buying except for toiletry; I just wait for specials, and then I buy what I need. If it is soap, I buy that only."

Mamoleke expressed:

"I love bulk buying, but I feel Makro is getting out of hand these days. It's expensive."

Marshmallow commented:

"I went to Makro, and I found it a bit expensive."

Lesedi replied:

"See the big rice bags, neh. Shoprite always has them as combos, and they’re much cheaper."

Woman’s Jumbo vat-en-sit grocery haul impresses SA

Briefly News previously reported one woman in Johannesburg flexed her impressive grocery haul for a family of two, which amazed many.

The TikTok user @karie_m2 took her viewers along with her grocery shopping with her man. The young lady revealed that she got her food and home items from Jumbo. @karie_m2 showcased everything she got, such as toiletries, meat, juice, spices, snacks and more.

