These men and women shocked the internet with their budget-friendly groceries from different shops

The individuals unveiled all the items they got from the stores in a video, and it went viral on social media

South Africans were impressed by how much they received for such a low price as they flooded the comments

These peeps came through with their plugs of budget-friendly groceries, which left Mzansi amped.

Men and women in South Africa showed off their budget-friendly grocery haul in a TikTok video. Image: @felicity.kambule, @raising_rainbow and @bulelani.eats

Briefly News looks at women and men who flexed their grocery hauls for less than R1000.

1. Woman shares Woolworths grocery haul for R1K

A woman had South Africans glued to their screens after sharing what she got for R1000 at Woolworths.

The babe, who goes by the TikTok handle @raising_rainbow, shows her unpacking her groceries, which included two boxes of long-life milk, 2.5 kg flour, two packets of 2.5 kg maize meal, 2kg rice, 2kg sugar, pasta, Weebix, Future Life, oil, some tinned foods, bottles of Coca-Cola, juice some fruits, and other goods.

Take a look at the video below:

Cape Town man's R350 Shoprite grocery haul wows Mzansi

One gentleman in the mother city flexed his R350 grocery haul on social media, and people went wild on the internet.

In this economy, getting your hands on budget-friendly groceries is a flex. This man was lucky, as he did not need to break the bank to access his basic needs. He showed off what he bought in a clip.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi woman stuns South Africa with her R1000 meat haul

A lady in Mzansi gushed about her budget-friendly grocery and took it to social media to show it off.

TikTok user @felicity.kambule gave her viewers a glimpse of her grocery haul. The stunner revealed that she bought her meat for only R1000. She purchased sausage, steak, poke, chicken, and other meat.

Take a look at the hun's meat haul below:

Woman shows off R499 meat hamper, intrigues Mzansi

A woman shared that she stocked her freezers with tonnes of meat at an affordable price. @mtakankehli showed others what she had bought from Meat World, a local butchery in the Gauteng area.

She paid R499 for the store's Economy Hamper Pack, including beef sausages, mince, pork chops, burger patties, stewing beef, boerewors, tenderised steak, and two whole chickens.

Watch the video below:

Johannesburg sisters fill their trolley with fruit and vegetables for just R500

Two women in Jozi had South African netizens excited to shop for fruits and veggies.

A TikTok video by @ourlittlegallery shows them heading to Impala Fruit and Flowers at Lifestyle Crossing in Roodepoort. In the clip, they are seen selecting a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs as they fill their trolley for just R500.

People love the grocery hauls

Many netizens were impressed by the shop's affordability and keen to shop there.

ladyDi said:

"The freshness is unbeatable, and their veggies last for longer than food lovers."

Corporate Housewife added:

"Impala is the girl she thinks she is, and the service is top-tier."

Di Noko commented:

"Healthy trolley."

Nelspruit woman shows off impressive R600 grocery haul, SA amazed

Briefly News previously reported that one babe in Mpumalanga raved about her R600 groceries, and people were impressed by all the items she got.

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @beautiful.zanna proved that one does not need to break the bank to eat. The hun showed off her weekly groceries for only R694, which she purchased at Food Lovers.

