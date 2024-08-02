“They Sell Quality”: Woman Shows Off R499 Meat Hamper, Intrigues Mzansi

A woman shared on TikTok that she bought a meat hamper from a local butchery for R499

The special included various cuts of meat such as stewing beef, pork chops, and even whole chickens

Members of the online community showed interest and also shared their experiences shopping at the meat store

A woman impressed people online when she showed off an affordable meat hamper. Images: @mtakankehli

A woman shared that she stocked her freezers with tonnes of meat for an affordable price.

Using the handle @mtakankehli on TikTok, the woman took to her account on the app to show others what she had bought from Meat World, a local butchery in the Gauteng area.

She paid R499 for the store's Economy Hamper Pack, which included beef sausages, mince, pork chops, beef burger patties, stewing beef, boerewors, tenderised steak, and two whole chickens, to name a few.

Netizens respond to the Meat World hamper with positivity

Many social media users were interested in the woman's post, flooding her comment section with queries. Others shared their experience shopping at the meat store.

No stranger to the popular butchery, @valerietemane told the online community:

"Meat World is the best. I always buy at Jackal Creek's branch."

@thu2za was familiar with the special and stated in the comments:

"Most Meat Worlds have this special. Go to a Meat World near you and ask. I'm on my third month now. I just bought the R1100 hamper. It lasts me the whole month."

@23masiya appreciated the plug and said to @mtakankehli:

"For R500? Wow. Thanks, I will definitely go there."

@bongabram also had positive things to say about Meat World:

"They sell quality. I've been their customer since 2017."

@sannah.khoele.mag loved what they had seen and wrote:

"Nice for me and my boys. We could eat that hamper for three months. I'll buy it in December. Thank you for sharing, babes."

