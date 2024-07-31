This hun captured netizens' attention by showcasing a Meatworld hamper for R1000, demonstrating excellent value

The viral video sparked numerous inquiries about Meatworld's locations

Social media users appreciated the budget-friendly tip, highlighting the haul's lasting value and quality

Meatworld hamper for R1000 has drawn thousands of views and comments, showcasing the value for money. Images: @ntombie1850.

Source: TikTok

This woman has captured the attention of netizens by showcasing an impressive Meatworld hamper at the affordable price of R1000.

The video, which has quickly garnered thousands of views and comments, features @ntombie1850 displaying a variety of meats included in the hamper, demonstrating the value for money that Meatworld offers.

The post has sparked many reactions and inquiries from social media users eager to learn more about the deal and where to find Meatworld outlets.

See the video with the hamper on TikTok:

Netizens were amazed by the R1000 hamper

@ntombie1850’s Meatworld haul video provided a practical tip for budget-conscious shoppers.

user6018142536842 commented:

"Ikuphi i meat world" (Where is Meatworld?)

This sentiment was echoed by many, showing a keen interest in locating the nearest Meatworld store to take advantage of the deal.

T"bOs expressed the sentiment that many shared:

"Lena ifuna muntu ohlala ayi1" (This needs someone who knows how to manage well.)

dum9sani0 shared their excitement, hinting at the lasting value of the hamper:

"Inyanga yonke🥰🥰" (The whole month🥰🥰)

Another user, user8183787872146, asked:

"nikephi nendawo" (Where are you located and which area?)

The video has not only sparked interest but also highlighted the power of social media in sharing advantageous deals and information.

With the continuously rising cost of living, such posts are especially appreciated by consumers looking to stretch their budgets without compromising quality.

4sureuknowme! commented that:

"They must also make a preference for those not eating pork, eg pork free hampers."

Valencia also noted that:

"My problem is that I’d want to fry everything in 2days😭"

Amafou added that:

"I bought stewing beef on their special..it's so nice and meaty..very few bones👌👌👌"

