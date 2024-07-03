A woman had local shoppers feeling intrigued when she showed them the R1000 'TikTok' hamper she bought at Meat World

It had a variety of meat, including whole chicken, tenderised steak, beef patties and sausages, pork rashers, and more

Social media users took to the young lady's comment section to say how much of a steal the hamper was

For some shoppers, buying quality meat affects their pockets. So, when there's a special, it is quite possible for Mzansi to let out a sigh of financial relief.

These reactions occurred when a woman made her way to the well-known butchery Meat World to purchase a hamper that had the streets of TikTok talking.

Taking to her account, Mandisa (@mandisa_majozi) showed off the variety of meat she bought for R1000.

The hamper included one whole chicken, tenderised steak, mince, boerewors, beef patties, soup meat, lamb and pork shoulder chops, stewing beef and pork, goulash, beef sausages and pork rashers.

Online community amazed at Meat World's 'TikTok' hamper

Shoppers and meat lovers took to Mandisa's comment section to discuss the deal. While some found the meat pack worth their money, others noted that they would have preferred a better meat mixture.

@prudence_segwapa asked in the comments:

"All of this for a R1000? That’s quite reasonable."

@usergmail.justus agreed, saying:

"A bargain for the price. Meat is expensive."

@patience_makhanani0 shared their preferences:

"There's not enough chicken and too much beef for me."

@_she_natso had similar feelings:

"I wish there was an option with no pork, eish."

@my_dads_darling wrote about their experience buying the hamper:

"I bought this, and my meat wasn't labelled. I asked them to please label it for me because I don't want to be cooking surprises."

Mandisa replied to the TikTokker:

"I should’ve done the same because half of that I have no idea what is what."

