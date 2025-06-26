One little kid left people amazed by her personality after she shared her reaction to getting something for free

The girl wearing her school uniform mesmerised people with her personable energy that shone as she told her story

Online users were gushing over how adorable the little kid was when she happily relayed her experience after going to a coffee shop

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A young girl became a viral sensation because of her talkativeness. Online users were amused by the entertaining little girl with a talent for storytelling.

A kid went viral on TikTok after talking about getting a free hot drink. Image: @thamsi.jack

Source: TikTok

The video of the kid sharing her story time received thousands of likes. Hundreds of people commented on the video of the kid's coffee shop adventure.

In a TikTok clip posted by @thamsi.jack, a little girl started the video by saying "jonga guy (look guys)" and then she launched into a story about trying to buy her hot chocolate. The little girl said her mom did not have change, so she walked into the coffee shop with a R50 note. After placing her order, the barista gave her R50 change and said she would be getting her hot chocolate for free because she's "unusual". The kid was beaming after revealing that she did not have to pay for the hot chocolate.

Kid thinks mom is too thin

In another Briefly News story, one little boy who is an online sensation because of his fast tongue went TikTok viral once more. This time, he was interrogating his mother about her eating habits because he thought she was too thin. In the clip, the kid expressed genuine concern, asking his mother why she was very slim. Online users cracked up as the kid encouraged his mom to eat so that she could grow big like him

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans enjoy watching kids with big personalities. Image: SDI Productions

Source: Getty Images

SA gushes over kid with free drink

Many people found the kid to be precocious, and they thought it was hilarious. Online users shared jokes in the comment section. Watch the video of the kid explaining her free hot chocolate story below:

BomiM said:

"She's too young to be Xhosa😭🤣"

Xolly Mncwango joked:

"UNUSUAL ❤️❤"

honeymustardzoey wrote:

"May her light never be dimmed ,she is a ray of sunlight sana I love her."

Mamtshawe suggested:

"Please audition for adverts sisi. you will be a great fit phaya."

Hlehle❤️ was mesmerised;

"I don’t how many times I repeated this video haybo 😭😭😭❤️andisamthandi uSponono 😂"

Lisa🇿🇦 exclaimed:

"Such a Xhosa hun 🥰😂"

Yoyo Bliss Mququ laughed:

"'Jonga Guys' She is a storyteller I love her please💯"

AndriesM asked:

"'Jonga guys' ora rena? her adults😂😭?"

Lindokuhle❤️ laughed:

"We can hear the school fees coming out from her mouth 🥰"

Other Briefly News stories about talkative kids

One child went viral for explaining the reason why he was not able to get a passing mark for his grade 1 test.

A child let people know that he hardly speaks English because he is a Zulu boy, as he explained in a viral TikTok video.

Online users were in stitches over an energetic Xhosa kid who reminded them of someone older after hearing the way he expressed himself.

Source: Briefly News