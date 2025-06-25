Girl Loves KFC Older Sister’s Boyfriend Bought Her in TikTok Video, SA in Stitches
- One woman's boyfriend went the extra mile and got something nice for his sister, and she was delighted
- The TikTok creator made content out of her sister's reaction to receiving a much-appreciated KFC treat
- Online users were in stitches after seeing the younger sister who rejoiced over her potential brother-in-law's gift
A woman's TikTok video went viral after her younger sister reaped the rewards of her having a boyfriend. The kid was over the moon when she was spoiled by her sister's boyfriend with a beloved fast food.
Online users were amused, and the video of the woman's young sister received thousands of likes. KFC lovers left hilarious comments about how much the boyfriend outdid himself.
A creator on TikTok, @thicky_makhoba, was in stitches after watching her sister thoroughly enjoying the fast food that her boyfriend bought. The young girl was raving about the KFC she received, pointing out the logo and repeating the slogan, "It is finger-licking good." The younger sister also raved about her sister's boyfriend for buying her the nice treat.
Man's siblings surprise his gf
In a similar story, a group of siblings decided to spoil their brother's girlfriend. The three sisters organised a special treat for their brother's girlfriend's birthday, breaking stereotypes about toxic in-laws. The siblings went all out to spoil the girlfriend, who did not see anything coming until the surprise. Many people were touched after the girlfriend started crying tears of joy over a thoughtful gesture.
SA amused by sister with KFC
The video of the woman's youngest sister doing the most left netizens in stitches. Online users joked that the TikToker's boyfriend was scoring major brownie points with her family. Watch the video of the younger sister excited about KFC below:
EvaneReacts said:
"That man understands the assignment. Now he has an inside man💪😂"
Ceehle Tshabalala wrote:
"Your baby sis is a vibe shem!!🤣🤣🔥✋🏾"
anni 💜 cheered:
"A man must buy the family’s favour 😂"
sedi baby💘 commented:
"This sounds like something my little sister would do 😭🤣."
Fatima Hassan was impressed:
"An All Star Box? I understand her man, valid reaction. 😂"
Mbalienhle molefe was in tears:
"She low key didn't like your ex 😂"
Pako :) admitted:
"As a kfc addict, her reaction is valid 😭"
khumo_badu laughed:
"One thing about siblings, they will MOVE ON!"
Other Briefly News stories about siblings
- An older sister got roasted by her little brother, who had something to say about her love life and how long she's taking to get married.
- Two siblings left people inspired after they both drove home in matching cars to show their family their success.
- One fed-up mother went to desperate measures to get rid of sibling rivalry between her children, and her solution left many people thoroughly amused.
- A 25-year-old man left people touched after he showed lots of love to his three-month-old sister in a TikTok video.
