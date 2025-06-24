Uncle Waffles served major body goals when she stunned fans with a photo flaunting her toned abs and hourglass figure

Social media reactions ranged from admiration to speculation, as some users questioned whether the Amapiano star had undergone cosmetic surgery

Plastic surgery among SA celebs has become more common, with several stars openly sharing their procedures

Uncle Waffles has been serving body goals on the timeline, and we love to see it. The star nearly broke the internet when she shared a picture of her perfect hourglass figure.

Uncle Waffles flaunted her perfect body in a recent picture. Image: Ussi'n Yala and Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Uncle Waffles nearly breaks the internet with her body

Shuu! Our girl, Uncle Waffles, knows how to steal her fans and followers' attention. The star left social media users drooling after posting a picture showing her toned abs and perfect curves.

The internationally acclaimed Amapiano star who caught strays over her provocative picture from a recent photoshoot rocked a pair of jeans, a white top, and a stylish belt. The star completed the look with a stunning LV bag.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Take a look at the picture below:

Fans can't get enough of Uncle Waffles' hot body

Social media users admitted that Uncle Waffles gained weight in a great way. Many praised the star for her perfect body. However, others joked that the Tanzania hitmaker was holding her breath in the picture to achieve a flat tummy.

Some fans were speculating that Uncle Waffles might have had a BBL or breast surgery because she looked different in her latest pictures.

@Purple_Virgo21 said:

"Did you get something done? Look good though."

@NtsikeleloN1 commented:

"Swaziland is represented here, kuboo girl."

@Prue03351541 wrote:

"Breath in e reng mongwaneng 😁"

@vmmangena added:

"Waffles, there is just something about you, man. I love you ❤️"

@Mongezi_Matt01 said:

"Thought it was Thee stallion mara irigardless umhle."

@OnlyFactsGhana wrote:

"Plastic surgery for your breast? Or ma my eye?"

@Big_Jeffery012 said:

"Doing your breasts was the best thing ever🔥🔥🔥"

Uncle Waffles' hot picture sparked plastic surgery rumours. Image: Julien M. Hekimian

Source: Getty Images

SA celebs who have had plastic surgery

Plastic surgery is no longer taboo among South Africans. Several stars have admitted that they have gone under the knife to achieve the perfect hourglass figure, or just get a mommy makeover after giving birth.

Khuza Gogo hitmaker Dbn Gogo recently revealed that she had a breast reduction surgery, joining fellow stars like Boity Thulo and Lerato Kganyago who have had the same procedure done.

Cyan Boujee has also been open about the several procedures she has had, including a BBL and breast lift surgery. Gogo Skhotheni also has a BBL done in Turkey.

Wandi Ndlovu allegedly reverses her BBL

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former This Body Works For Me reality TV star Wandi Ndlovu has seemingly commented about her BBL (Brazilian butt lift) surgery. This comes after the popular South African content creator flaunted her BBL on her social media accounts.

Celebrity blogger Maphepha Ndaba on their Instagram account shared a comment of Ndlovu seemingly revealing that she might reverse her BBL on Saturday, 21 June 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News