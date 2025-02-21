Cyan Boujee openly shares her cosmetic procedures, including a recent breast lift surgery to fix sagging caused by weight loss surgery in Turkey

Social media reactions to her video are mixed, with fans expressing interest in the cost of the procedure and praising her for handling the pain

Briefly News spoke to a celebrity who also had a breast lift, and she shared that the procedure is more painful than normal implants, requiring longer recovery time

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Cyan Boujee is whatever it takes to achieve the perfect body. Although she has been trolled for the drastic changes to her body, Cyan Boujee is candid about her cosmetic procedures.

Cyan Boujee reveals why she had breast lift surgery. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee shares before and after video after her surgery

Cyan Boujee has done it again! The controversial socialite and DJ revealed that she recently had breast lift surgery. Speaking in a TikTok video, Cyan said the weight loss surgery she had in Turkey made her breasts saggy, hence the decision to go under the knife again. Cyan also admitted that surgeries can be addictive. She said:

"I'm just getting my breasts lifted so they are upright and pointy. I want to have a unique body and surgery is very addictive. Once you start, you can't stop."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Briefly News spoke to a celeb who also had a similar procedure but did not want to be named. She explained that breast lift surgery is more painful than normal implants. She said:

"I was fighting for my life for the first three days post-op. It’s a very painful surgery. It’s not like normal implants. Breast lift requires cutting of the breast and it takes much longer to heal."

Fans react to Cyan Boujee's video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's video. Some applauded her for working on her body, while others asked for details about the cost of her procedure.

@Elora🌹 said:

"Please plug us we need details of how much and which doctor."

@Cinnamon_spix commented:

"If there’s one person who takes pain like a champ it’s you!! 🥺"

@Ms_Lydia wrote:

"She deserves a reality show she has a very interesting lifestyle is worth watching 🥰"

@Shefasa_Black🤍 added:

"babe u even woke up and made breakfast bathong isint it painful 🥺🥺🥺"

Cyan Boujee shared the reason why she had breast lift surgery. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

A look at Cyan Boujee's procedures

Cyan Boujee is one of the few celebs who are open about their procedures. The star has gone under the knife several times and has shared details with her fans each time.

In January 2024, Cyan shocked fans when she shared a sneak peek of her BBL maintenance procedure. The video which went viral, showed Cyan getting several injections without flinching.

Fast forward to April 2024, the star was already discussing getting a third BBL. She said it was in her plans. She, however, jetted off to Turkey in May to get her gastric bypass surgery.

Jojo Robinson's before and after pictures surface

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that reality TV star Jojo Robinson has opened up about how she shed more than 20kgs in eight years.

Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Jojo Robinson took to social media recently to share how her body looked like eight years ago.

Source: Briefly News