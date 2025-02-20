Rachel Kolisi shared how much exercise can help heal a broken and disappointed heart in a post on Instagram

The former wife of Siya Kolisi has been expressing how difficult it has been to go through such a separation

South Africans applauded her on her journey of healing, with some sharing their exercise experience

Rachel Kolisi shared her fitness journey with her followers on Instagram. rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

A broken heart is one of the worst things to experience and Rachel Kolisi knows this too well. She shared how her journey through fitness has helped her recover from such disappointments, bringing praise from women in a similar situation.

Healing open wounds

Rachel Kolisi made a post on Instagram explaining what inspired her fitness experience in more detail:

" I have received thousands of messages from women all over the world sharing their stories of heartbreak, loss, devastation and disparity. And almost always they ask “where did you start your healing journey?” It was here. Exercising. Whether you haven’t worked out in years, or if you’re currently working out every day - this is for you! You challenge yourself as much as you want to."

See the encouraging post below:

A viral separation

Rachel recently divorced her then-husband, Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi. Their relationship had been documented for years with many seeing it as an example of a good and healthy relationship. The couple sadly called it quits in 2024, and Rachel didn't hide how brokenhearted she was.

Rachel has been sharing how hard it has been to go through a divorce. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Nonetheless, Rachel is determined to get back on her feet, and Mzansi is more than happy to support her. She even encouraged people to join her classes because she found how healing exercising can be. Many applauded her fitness journey and healing journey.

Read the comments below

@goundensjourney said:

"🙌🔥😍 You a born warrior and a motivator, keep going onwards and continue to be an inspiration to us all."

@nonhle_moletsane mentioned:

"The best thing I did this week, was to follow you. I needed this, I needed to see this 🙌"

@mheather2910 shared:

"@rachelkolisi thank you! At 60 and I live my life by believing exercise is the first step to recovery and healing. It doesn’t just make you feel great but the discipline and dedication to find reason and purpose, to understand that happiness and strength comes from within and nobody can do it better than yourself. Thank you for doing this and for everyone out there who needs this start with yourself and the rest will follow ♥️✌🏽🙏🏼"

@coach_janelleb commented:

"🙏🏻❤️ Grateful, expectant, inspired, and empowered ❤️"

@silver_lining_sam posted:

"🤩♥️Love this♥️"

@carol_squires_ stated:

"You go girl ❤️"

@gabriellebright_sa mentioned:

"Superstar ❤️"

More Rachel Kolisi stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that Businesswoman Rachel Kolisi shared with the world how she spent her Valentine's Day on Friday, 14 February 2025.

previously reported that Businesswoman Rachel Kolisi shared with the world how she spent her Valentine's Day on Friday, 14 February 2025. Siya Kolisi's estranged wife, Rachel, has dropped a reaction after former Proteas player JP Duminy and his partner Sue announced that they've decided to end their marriage.

Just a few months after announcing their divorce on social media, Rachel Kolisi, the estranged wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, recently shared an emotional reflection on her life that has fascinated social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News