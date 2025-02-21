“Those Who Raised You Did a Good Job": Mzansi Woman Thanks Uber Driver for Heartfelt Gesture
- A woman shared a touching story on social media where she revealed one Uber driver's kind act towards her
- The hun also expressed her gratitude to her driver which warmed the hearts of many people on the internet
- South Africans were in awe of the lady's tale as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts
A young lady shared a heartwarming story of her Uber driver whose kind gesture left her in awe.
Woman thanks Uber driver for kind act
The hun who goes by the handle @amke2611 expressed her gratitude after a ride that turned into an unforgettable experience.
She revealed to her viewers how she got into an Uber with her eyes red after she had been crying, the driver asked if she was okay and she explained to her viewers by saying the following:
"I screamed on top of my voice."
The e-hailing driver parked the car and prayed for the young lady which touched her greatly. While taking to her TikTok caption @amke2611 thanked the driver saying:
"Those who raised you did a good job And any woman that will end up with you will be one lucky woman y’all ever cried to the point where you’re just tired of crying but you still can’t stop? This is me since the year started. I don’t remember a day passing without me crying since the year started. Ei Baba siyakudinga."
@amke2611's video went on to become a hit on TikTok gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments on the platform.
SA is touched by the Uber driver’s story
The woman’s story is just one of many circulating online that highlight how kindness can brighten someone’s day and encourage others to practice compassion, especially in moments when it’s needed. Many people took to the comments section praising the Uber driver for his kind yet grand gesture and some shared their own stories saying:
Maps said:
"Wipe the tears. Thank God for being the Lord in your life. Take a week thanking God for what you have, roof and health.Fight doubt and fear and replace it with FAITH. God is moved by Faith."
Queen of Freight Logistics SA shared:
"I drive for Women as Bolt Driver. This lady pregnant as she was, she cried so loud getting in my car. I had to park and be a shoulder for her. We got home ehleka sekaryt."
Siphesande Sande Makgetha wrote:
"I once walked in an Uber after losing my job, on my birthday I handed in my laptop, after they promised to make me permanent. that man Prayed over my situation like I was his daughter."
Titibaby22 commented:
"Crying with u sisters since the year started I don't remember buying my kids decent food they always eat what we get."
