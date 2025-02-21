A woman on TikTok was not afraid to show off her humble beginnings and how she turned her shack into her dream home

The hun often draws inspiration from luxurious houses online and saves pictures from decorating her place with similar pieces

In a recent clip, the young lady shared footage of herself replacing her headband with a new one she fell in love with

One of the unspoken rules in life is never to make fun of someone’s home and hustle, no matter how foreign it is to you.

A young lady shared her glamorous shack improvement on Facebook.

Source: Facebook

A lady on Facebook documented a little of her home improvement and got underwhelming feedback from Mzansi.

SA chimes in after hun shows off her shack on Facebook

A young South African lady, Zandile, an entrepreneur, shared her humble beginnings on Facebook. The hun recently shared a video of herself swapping her old headboard with a new one she fell in love with.

Zandile who is a well-known sneaker and iPhone reseller, documented her home improvement journey on her social media. Most of her followers are familiar with her work.

In a recent clip, the entrepreneur shared a glimpse of her glamorous shack that she’d decorated with feminine pieces. The video was about her getting a new headboard that she had seen online.

She kept the inspo picture until she got the means to purchase the furniture. After sharing the vlog on her Facebook account, Mzansi had a lot to say about the choice of headboard design and suggested she fix parts of her shack instead.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman’s glamorous shack in Facebook reel

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments about the woman’s recent video:

A hun on Facebook trended after showing off her home improvement journey.

Source: Facebook

@Sellwane Refilwe Khakhau said she preferred the old furniture:

“The first headboard was nicer. The new one looks like a hand.”

@Bertina Fisher pointed out flaws from the woman's home:

“The roof? I can see right through.”

@Enzokuhlerh Dlabazane commented that they would have done things differently:

“If I were you, I was gonna do the ceiling instead of buying a new headboard because the old one looks beautiful.”

@NomQocwa Faith Gwegwana wrote in the comments:

“RDP system is really failing to provide decent housing for our people; this lady deserves a house cause she just needs a structure and out this beautiful furniture.”

@Letoya Toya McClain suggested that:

“You should have fixed the roof first. The headboard could have waited because you already had one. You should have fixed the roof and then buy the headboard.”

