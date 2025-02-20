Mzansi gave a woman a digital standing ovation after pics of her building her parent a house with her own hands circulated online

Several images show the different stages of the house, from the start of the project to the end of it

The act left netizens feeling a deep sense of admiration, with many congratulating her on such a feat

A determined woman pulled heartstrings online after pics of building her parent a house started circulating. Images: The Entrepreneur Times

Some South Africans don't mind rolling up their sleeves and getting down to some hard work. One lady proved this was the case after building her parent a home with her own hands. Mzansi was amazed by what she did, it's not every day someone just builds a house by themselves.

A big dream comes true

The Entrepreneur Times Facebook account shared pictures showing the different stages of construction. One snap shows the determined lady holding a massive cinder block while wearing some blue overalls and a helmet, while another picture shows her layering some plastering on the wall.

See the post below:

One brick at a time

Each picture tells a detailed story of how the construction of the house went. One moment, the walls are still low with large sections of the house still missing. The next few snaps show how her construction work progresses. Another picture shows her in a dress, layering some bricks on a wall.

The ambitious lady was dead set on getting the task done. Images: The Entrepreneur Times

Each image shows how determined the woman is to build a home for her mom. Housing is a sensitive issue in South Africa. Millions of people struggle to find good housing, while government programmes aimed to address it are lacking, to say the least.

The lady's spirit of determination touched the hearts of many netizens. Mzansi applauded her efforts. Read the comments below:

Miemie Van Wyk said:

"Women empowerment, you do a good job. May our Heavenly Father bless you."

Vuyani Mtonxa mentioned:

"Well done dear proceed to do the good work because hard work lead to success."

Aries Miller commented:

"I think she extends because she wants to leave her parents with grandchildren."

Ciba Cibal'cool shared:

"Well done girl. Your parent are proud of you."

Janet Brown posted:

"You are wonderful! I can t get over the fact how hard you worked. You are a true example of greatness!"

Nhlanhla Samuel Leshwiti said:

"Zama, I love you, love your hands, love your thinking and also how you express your love."

Luna SuidSee Konstruksie mentioned:

"I'm just gonna love this... We need more of this!!! And less of the hate and pointing out of faults... The world's a sad enough place as it is ✨️🫶"

Lucky DE Bruyner

"Yeah that's what we called a real women. You did a great thing my sister ❤ God bless 🙌 you ❤ more."

