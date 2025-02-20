One young lady flaunted her new body in a TikTok video and shared what helped her lose weight

The online community reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section gushing over the babe

Briefly News takes a look at the substances the hun mentioned to help her lose weight and whether they are effective

One young lady in South Africa became the talk of town after she flexed her impressive new body.

A South African lady flexed her belly fat loss in a TikTok video. Image: @a_yand_a

Woman shares how she lost belly fat

The hun who goes by the social media handle @a_yand_a sparked a massive buzz with her weight loss story and many were eager to learn her secret which she later disclosed.

In the video, she showed off how she looked before her remarkable transformation after successfully losing all her belly fat. @a_yand_a flexed her slimmer waistline while detailing the methods that helped her achieve those results.

She revealed that she had been drinking Okra water, green tea and water which played a huge part in her weight loss journey. While taking to her TikTok account she emphasised the following:

"Chomi don’t forget to exercise."

Take a look at the video below:

SA is impressed by woman's weight loss journey

People in Mzansi headed to the comments section raving over the lady for her dedication as they gushed over her new body. Many could not wait to try her approach. While others shared their own struggles with weight loss.

Zinhle Zulu shared:

"I drink that same tea every day in the morning on an empty stomach but dolol o ukwehla kom’khaba."

Keabetswe Matlhabe added:

"I was to dance for a plug but when I saw okra water… kare bye bye."

Caroline Noge expressed:

"Am taking okra water, yho I've been through out the day."

Big K commented:

"Green tea is my holy grail."

Nicky replied:

"Green tea aneva again I'm someone who genuinely liked it with no other intentions the weight I lost nkare ke nale stroke because I drank it every day."

Nolwazimaseko shared:

"I drank lemon water every day and exercised including belly dancing for the hour Glass shape and today ngishaya nngenye ifigure sarn."

A lady showed off how she lost belly fat in a TikTok video. Image: @a_yand_a

Can okra water help with weight loss?

Manganese, a mineral involved in metabolism and blood sugar management, is particularly abundant in okra. Additionally, it contains a lot of vitamin C, which is an antioxidant and essential for immune function.

According to Healthline although there isn't any specific research on okra water, its plant components and hydration properties may be connected to several health advantages one of which to weight loss.

Numerous okra chemicals have the potential to aid with weight loss. Okra water, however, might keep you hydrated. Increasing your water intake can help you lose weight, eat less, and temporarily speed up your metabolism.

South African women show off their weight loss journey

