A South African woman living in the UK confronted a lady who allegedly owed her money at a UK airport, capturing the dramatic moment

She shared that the woman owed her money over an eight-period time, with accumulated interest, and expressed how she felt about her breaching the contract

The online community had mixed feelings over the TikTok video. Many rushed to voice their opinions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A South African woman living in the UK took matters into her own hands when she tracked down a lady who allegedly owed her money, confronting her directly at a UK airport in a dramatic moment that’s now making waves on social media.

At a UK airport, a South African woman living in the UK confronted a woman who owed her money. Image: @ukthanos

Source: TikTok

SA woman confronts debtor at UK airport over money

The social media influencer took to her TikTok account under the handle @ukthanos, where she gave viewers a glimpse of her arrival at the UK airport without any makeup, in a tracksuit, slippers, and a bonnet, ready to wage war against the woman who owed her money.

@ukthanos, who posted the clip on 13 June 2025, expressed that the woman breached the terms and conditions of their contract and was allegedly going on holiday. She said the person owed her way too much money to fly out for a vacation.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The influencer added that the individual owed her money over an eight-period timeframe and has accrued a lot of interest.

"I cannot have you go on holiday like you're going to come back with more and more debts. I cannot do that to you."

@ukthanos went on to say that she would be waiting for the woman to arrive for her check-in so she could confront her head-on, demanding answers and urging her to do the right thing.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @ukthanos simply said:

"Prevention is always better cure."

The clip has since sparked a wider conversation about personal loans, trust, and the lengths people are willing to go to reclaim what they’re owed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on confrontation

Online users have shared their diverse opinions online, offering support, criticism, and debate about the confrontation at the UK airport, with many weighing in on the influencer's bold actions to reclaim her money.

Mima shared:

"I might be entertained."

Lusanda wrote:

"Not intercept and apprehend."

Danzo expressed :

"Tjoh the things you do gurrl you’re killing it for SA, keep it up."

Ntosh cracked a joke, saying:

"Debt collector."

Shoneez.Arendse commented:

"This is so heartfelt chomi, you are changing the world."

Bongekile Mathunjwa replied:

"I love the fact that you are protecting them from having more debt."

A South African woman living in the UK confronted a woman at a UK airport who owed her money. Image: @ukthanos

Source: TikTok

More controversial stories from Briefly News

A dramatic scene unfolded at a local restaurant in Johannesburg when an angry woman publicly confronted another woman, accusing her of interfering in her relationship.

A woman had the shock of her life after she found her boyfriend snuggled up in bed with his side chick, who was a friend.

A woman's heart sank as she saw her boyfriend, hand-in-hand with another woman, strolling through the shopping mall.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News