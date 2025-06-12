Actress and radio personality Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila recently shared that she and her daughters are no longer homeless

This comes after the actress posted a video on social media and revealed that she was living in a shelter

The former Skeem Saam actress previously hit back at social media users who criticised her living situation

‘Skeem Saam’ star Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila moves out of the shelter. Images:PebetsiNoloMatlaila

Source: Instagram

Former Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila has reportedly moved out of the shelter after she was rumoured to be homeless with her daughters.

Matlaila, who played the role of a journalist, Mokgadi Matloga on the soapie hit back at online criticism after she revealed that she has nowhere to live.

The Limpopo-born actress shared with Sunday World this week that she has moved into a new home with her daughters.

“As of last week, we moved into our new home, and it is nothing fancy," she says.

The former Skeem Saam actress adds that her new home is a one-bedroom cottage, but she and her kids are used to sharing a bed.

The radio personality adds that she also made sure that she pays rent three months in advance.

"I never want to see my kids in that situation again. While I work on my finances, I hope to buy a home for them,” adds Matlaila.

MDN News previously shared a video on X of Matlaila revealing her financial woes.

Social media users previously reacted to her living in a shelter

jhbh@Its_Lifestyle7 responded:

"These guys need to learn other methods of having multiple streams of income. While you're in your prime, invest in various ways you can make money. No matter how small, eventually they will grow, feed off each other, and be self-sufficient. A fruits and vegetables stall, car wash, salon, small-scale poultry farm, room rentals, Uber, delivery transport, online store, catering service etc, the list is endless."

@breezerm85 wrote:

"How much have you invested right now? People who talk about investing and saving, can you save money? That is not enough for just living. How are you going to save in that instance."

@globalfacon replied:

"But truly speaking guys being a celebrity doesn't mean you have to title yourself as a rich person. They must learn to save, invest try other business ventures with the little they get from their payments."

@AHT_YssY said:

"Emakhaya (in the village), a stand is R700. It's a 3-bedroom house, sure it doesn't cost more than 6 months' worth of bond or rent. Production teams must start penning his down in their employees' contracts, 'If you don't build or invest your money, we'll do it or you from your wages'."

‘Skeem Saam’ star Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila has found a new home for her children. Images: PebetsiNoloMatlaila

Source: Instagram

‘Skeem Saam’ actor Macks Papo: “I’d rather starve than earn peanuts”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported on Thursday, 12 June that fan-favourite actor Macks Papo opened up about his return to the SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam.

Papo, who has reprised his character as Marothi Maphuthuma has returned to the show with Lesego Marakalla.

Fans of the educational soapie recently took to social media to welcome Papo back to his popular character.

Source: Briefly News