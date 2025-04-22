Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila opened up about her financial struggles and current living situation

In a video, the former Skeem Saam cast member revealed that not everyone approved of her sharing her financial situation

Netizens reacted to her video, with some using her situation as a teachable moment

Pebetsi Matlaila clapped back at critics after sharing her financial struggles.

Source: Instagram

Former Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila has broken her silence after receiving backlash after she opened up about her financial struggles and current living situation. In a candid confession in March, the actress disclosed that she is homeless and is currently staying at a shelter with her children.

Pebetsi Matlaila claps back at criticism

Known for her role as Mokgadi Maputla in the popular SABC1 soap opera, the actress's revelation has not been met with widespread support.

In a video reshared by entertainment and current affairs blog MDN News on Monday, 21 April, Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila voiced her frustration at being told to keep quiet about her challenges. She explained:

“There’s something I’ve been hearing repeatedly. It’s a common phrase that I hear a lot coming out from people’s mouths. ‘Please do me a favour, now that things are working out, can you please refrain from sharing your challenges and your struggles on social media?’ Then I had another one who comes through and says, ‘I just wanted to let you know to avoid sharing your struggles and challenges because you are giving your enemies a reason to celebrate.’ Another thing I hear is, ‘Stop sharing your things on social media for you to sound like a victim. Stop making yourself the victim. The victims in this situation are your children because you are putting them in circumstances and situations a child should never have to go through.’”

The A Decade in My Lifetime author revealed that some friends are emotionally blackmailing her and acting hurt that she turned to social media instead of them, even though they'd given her useless advice.

“I even had one friend come to me and say, ‘I’m so upset that I had to hear about your problems on social media. I mean, you should’ve come to me. I would’ve helped you. Even if it's not financial help but we could’ve found a solution together.’ Excuse me, I did come to you with my problems, and you suggested things I have already done,” she said.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Pebetsi Matlaila's response

Netizens weighed in on Pebetsi Matlaila's video. Some comforted her, while others offered advice.

Here are some of the reactions:

@PostiveImpact89 said:

"I like this lady, I wish her all the best."

@imvee_mk suggested:

"Entertainers need to use their fame to build other businesses and streams of income. The industry doesn't pay at all. Open food outlets, salons, clothing boutiques, dance and fitness. There are so many things they can do using fame."

@JimyMawela asked:

"It beats one as to how most actors are struggling financially in our country. Is it that they're not being paid well, or is it mismanagement of funds?"

@BGuda86730 responded:

"I love this lady, and I have been busy, worried about her since I heard her sad story. I could do something, but unfortunately, I don't have the means💔"

Nandi Nyembe opens up about struggles

Pebetsi Matlaila isn't the only actress who has opened up about her financial troubles.

Briefly News reported that legendary South African actress Nandi Nyembe opened up about her financial struggles.

Nyembe received an outpouring of love and kind words online after a video of her in a wheelchair went viral. She expressed gratitude to everyone who chipped in with the little (or big) that they had.

