South African music producer Oscar Mbo recently made a huge reveal on social media, leaving many stunned

An online news and gossip page, MDNews, posted pictures of the mansion Oscar Mbo is building for his girlfriend and kids

Many netizens were stunned as they flooded the comment section with their reactions to Oscar's mansion

Oscar Mbo showed off the progress of his incomplete mansion. Image: @oscarmbo

Wow! One thing about the South African music producer Oscar Mbo is that he knows what he wants in life and is determined to achieve that. Recently, the Vuka hitmaker had many netizens stunned after revealing what he's girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, asked for Christmas.

In a recent post shared by the online news and gossip page, MDNews, it was revealed that Oscar Mbo is building a dream mansion for his girlfriend and baby mama, Phasha, and their two children.

See the post below:

In an Instagram story, the star posted a clip showing off the building progress of their mansion that his lover had asked him to build as a Christmas present.

Netizens react to Oscar building a mansion

Shortly after pictures of music producer Oscar Mbo's incomplete mansion went viral, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here's what they had to say:

@HappyMolokomme said:

"This is beautiful. Oscar really loves this girl to even build her a mansion, wow."

@MalokePhala wrote:

"He looks mature than most celebrities."

@kwanelemgazy commented:

"A king will always provide for a queen he loves truly."

@DaddyCool_Papa responded:

"He must build, it's not in favour of the Family, it's his responsibility."

@Harold264146362 replied:

"Not all are dom. Some don't see wearing Louis Vuitton as an achievement. It is so fulfilling to relax in your own home and not the rented one."

@Melusi_Mokone mentioned:

"This guy likes revealing things while they are still fresh, huh? He must be attending an extremely strong traditional healer."

Oscar Mbo builds his family their dream home. Image: @oscarmbo

Briefly News previously asked financial expert Fulufhelani Mashapha how young South Africans can work towards property ownership despite economic disadvantages. She explained:

"Prospective buyers should carefully assess how much they can afford monthly, factoring in the bond repayment, levies, and municipal charges. It’s advisable to save in advance for the deposit, bond registration fees, and legal costs, as these upfront expenses—excluding the deposit—can amount to approximately 10% of the property's value."

