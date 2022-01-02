5 Local Celebrities Who Bought Impressive New Homes in 2021

Buying a new home is something the average person does once or twice in a lifetime. However, celebrities buy new homes on a regular basis, many of them have the cash to invest in property.

These five South African celebrities splashed out and bought new homes in 2021. Photo credit: @dumantando, @makhadzi_muimbiofficial, @lunga_shabalala

Source: Instagram

Breifly News looks at five celebrities who bought new homes in 2021 with the help of OkMzansi.

1. Ntando Duma

Despite the pandemic, Ntando Duma bought a new home earlier in 2021. To be more accurate she built her new home from scratch. She revealed that her new home was an impressive double story building with four bedrooms.

2. Makhadzi

Makhadzi bought herself a new crib in 2021 and she celebrated the milestone in her life. She was happy that she was able to give her family a greater measure of safety and security. She had dreamed of buying her own home for a long time. She didn't stop there. The Kokvha artists build a home for her grandmother and each of her parents.

3. Lunga Shabalala

Lunga Shabalala had a good start to 2021 when he celebrated his success by buying a new home. His legal adviser congratulated him on his exciting new home.

4. Omuhle Gela

Omuhle Gela shared a sneak peek of her new home in the suburbs of Sandhurst. She was over the moon to own her first home. The new home was also a new start for her as she planned on decorating the nursery for her daughter.

5. Thando Thabethe

Thando is one of the celebs on the list who did not buy herself a home but instead bought one for her mother. She claimed that buying a home for her mom was the best decision she had ever made. The home is located in a safe community with a beautiful garden and includes a swimming pool.

