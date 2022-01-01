Kerry Katz is known for her generous nature and her readiness to help others, she is fighting to save her friend's life

Nicole Couto-Leite is a talented musician who has been diagnosed with lung cancer; she had originally thought that she had Covid 19

Kerry is organising a fundraiser to help Nicole cover the costs of the chemotherapy and cancer treatment

Kerry Katz is always trying to help those around her and she has turned to the internet to help her help a friend.

Nicole Couto-Leite is a talented musician who started playing the piano at the age of six. She had completed a BA in Music Production in Ireland and was planning on travelling to Portugal.

Kerry (right) is working hard to help her friend Nicole. Photo Credit: Supplied

However, she had developed a cough and thought it was Covid 19. She returned to South Africa to finalise her Portuguese visa. Her cough persisted and she began to feel very lethargic. After seeking medical advice she discovered that she has lung cancer.

The mother of three children, all fully grown, does not have medical aid. Kerry has launched a fundraising campaign to help cover the enormous medical costs that she is likely to face.

Briefly News spoke to Kerry who is looking for anyone willing to donate items for a fundraiser to help her friend.

Kerry organised a photoshoot for Nicole and is planning on hosting a sale to help the talented musician.

