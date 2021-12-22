25 Year Old Single Teacher Adopts 5 Year Old Pupil, Says Friends Are Against It

Paige Bramlett, 25, from Indiana, met her now-son, William, when she worked as his behaviour specialist when he was in kindergarten

At the time, he was in the foster care system, and she said he had faced 'endless trauma' that left him with PTSD

After going from home to home for four years, she decided to welcome him into her own home as her adopted son - a decision her pals felt was 'crazy' due to her age and marital status

A single teacher has revealed that she has adopted her five-year-old student, who she began fostering at only 24 years old - despite her family and friends opposing the decision.

Paige fell in love with William and she adopted him. Paige.

Going on TikTok, she shared the heartwarming story in an emotional video and it quickly went viral.

"He was in foster care and struggled with behaviours from PTSD and trauma. He had been in several homes in four years. One day, he didn't show up to school, and he had never missed a day. I ran into his caseworker collecting his things in the hallway."

"She told me they were looking for a forever home for him to be placed in. I introduced myself and asked her what to do to become his forever home. Now, he is adopted, loved, and chosen," Paige narrated.

In another video, the mom-of-one opened up about the scrutiny she faced from her peers after deciding to foster William.

"I, single at 24-years-old explaining to everyone that I'm going to start fostering one of my students. Everyone I was insane," she recounted.

