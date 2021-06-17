Heart of Gold: Teacher Raises Funds Online, Pays Fees for 40 Needy Students

A kindhearted teacher popularly known as Teacher Ewuraama has helped 40 different students to settle their school expenses

She was able to do this through an online campaign for needy students called Help Me Pay My Fees

The beneficiaries were seen looking happy as they thanked all donors in photos shared by Ewuraama

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Teacher Ewuraama, a popular Ghanaian professional tutor, has been able to help 40 students with the payment of their school expenses after soliciting funds on social media.

In a narration on her Instagram handle, @teacher_ewuraama, Ewuraama said that she was able to accrue R11k, which assisted the students from humbled backgrounds immensely.

In a set of pictures that were shared, the students are seen beaming with smiles as they hold signs with inscriptions that portray their gratitude to everyone who donated.

See the pictures below:

Teacher Ewuraama had embarked on the campaign called Help Me Pay My Fees, through which she was able to get well-meaning donors to help the cause.

Some top reactions

A lot of people expressed their admiration and goodwill for the kind teacher.

raskojo7 said:

"Amazing stuff - God bless you. Sorry I didn’t get to donate but I hope this is a project that’s ongoing so we can continue to support your good work."

_ofosua_patty wished Ewuraama well, saying:

"God bless you beautiful."

adinkradoralyn indicated:

"This is amazing, God bless you beautiful."

Ewuraama: Ghanaian teacher raises funds online & pays fees for 40 needy students Credit: @teacher_ewuraama

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

A video of school children singing in class is going viral and has wowed Mzansi social media users. In the clip, one could hear the teacher’s voice giving a mathematics lesson and many are impressed with the way the lesson is delivered. Posted by @KulaniCool on Twitter, the clip has attracted the online community and some wish to turn back the hands of time and head back to school.

Some users have also praised the teacher's creativity but some jokingly believe the voice is that of Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema.

The post reads:

“This is fire.”

@Ntwan_Yamashengu said:

“I'd still fail maths.”

@Kgadi_Yabapedi said:

“It's really teachers like these that make me wish I could redo my high school.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za