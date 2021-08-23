Local Lady Helps Family Whose House Burnt Down Leaving Only Them With Nothing

Kerry Katz is an angel in disguise, she is doing her best to help a family who was left destitute after their house burned down

Thabsile and Mxolisi Ngwane were left with only the clothes on their back and two small boys to look after

Kerry is organising a donation drive to help the family and has called on people to help out

Kerry Katz is an amazing woman with an equally amazing heart. She recently learned of the Ngwane family that has lost everything after their modest home was burned down by an arsonist.

The family are no stranger to heartbreak and suffered a tremendous personal tragedy in the past. Despite this, they are still the most positive and friendly.

Kery Katz is doing her best to help the Ngwane family after their loss. Photo credit: Kerry Katz/Supplied

Kerry described the couple, "Thabsile and Mxolisi are the most genuine, lovely people you will ever meet and are so undeserving of this heartbreak."

Kerry told Briefly News that the couple deserves some help especially since they have two sons aged one and two.

The family are currently living in a tiny room which they are renting while trying to rebuild their home.

The couple live in Hillcrest in KwaZulu-Natal and are relying on the kindness of strangers.

Kerry has launched a donation campaign for Thabsile and Mxolisi.

"Anyone who is able and willing to donate GOOD, unwanted household items, clothing or food, please drop off at The Hillcrest Aids Centre on Inanda road. Please mark the goods "For Thabsile and Mxolisi".

Doubles will be used to help other people in need.

Here is a list of what they most need:

Bedding, blankets, curtains, fridge, towels, 1 large pot.

Food and toiletries.

Clothing sizes:

Thabsile: 36 pants, medium top, 5-6 shoes.

Mxolisi: 36/38 pants, large top, 8-9 shoes.

Phiwo: 2-3 years, 8-9 shoes.

Kwanele: 12-18 months, socks."

