Kerry Katz lost a lot in the violent protests but her friend Mariska Couts lost a whole lot more and in the destruction they found inspiration

They decided to make the best out of a bad situation and came up with a brilliant slogan that summed everything up

Briefly News spoke to Kerry and she explained how she felt about the amazing response she had gotten from the public

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Kerry Katz had lost a lot in the recent unrest, her storage unit was torched during the looting, she lost everything in the fire including her husband's knife making workshop.

However, this inspirational story is not about Kerry, at least not all of it. Kerry started a Back a Buddy campaign for Mariska Couts who lost far more than she did in the destruction.

Kery Katz and Marisk Couts have found inspiration in the depths of despair. Photo credit: Supplied/Penny Katz

Source: UGC

Before the chaos, they had not been friends but they realised how much they had in common when they met while helping another person, which is another amazing story in itself.

They became friends and Kerry wanted to help. They decided to document the destruction and they came up with a perfect way that many could relate to their own personal tragedies. It was a simple thing that many people said when there was nothing they could say.

"Ja... nee... vok, né." Which Kerry had printed on t-shirts with a subheading that read, "A South Afircan proverb, meaning: I can completely relate".

She and Mariska decided to do a photoshoot at the Wet Rock Adventures, which was gutted during the protests, to provide context and that's how Kerry met Penny Katz, no relation just a weird coincidence.

Penny is a photographer and she took some amazing pictures that really captured how Kerry and Mariska felt, as well as many others.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Briefly News spoke to Kerry and she said that she has been so blown away by the response she had gotten from the community and the demand for her t-shirts is incredible.

"Thanks to everyone who has bugged us for a "Ja, nee, vok, ne" t-shirt. We are getting quotes and will be selling them shortly... grasping at straws and rolling with any opportunities that present themselves."

Kerry's story is one of inspiration in the darkest of times and it has given her and many others hope.

South Africans feeling wowed by video of Malcolm and Thembi’s dance moves

There’s a new video that is trending on various social media platforms in Mzansi and it’s seriously keeping many warm amidst the cold front hitting many towns. The video clip comes from Tik Tok through Kiki_La_Coco.

The account holder’s video shows an employer and his domestic worker sharing a spontaneous dance. It seems Malcolm asked Thembi if she could dance, the lady said yes and the rest is history.

The viral video is keeping many entertained and the comments are proudly positive. Briefly News went to select a few reactions from the clip labelled, “Thembi can you dance?”

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za