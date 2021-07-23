South Africa is still a beautiful country despite the challenges and this comes to the fore in a viral video showing two 'dancers' busting some moves

Malcolm and his home employee, Thembi, are seen sweetly breaking up the workday with a spontaeous 'jive' while Mzansi is praises the guy’s personality and sense of Ubuntu

Shared on Tik Tok by @Kiki_La_Coco, the clip simply reminds any locals that a large part of Mzansi is still united despite skin colour

There’s a new video that is trending on various social media platforms in Mzansi and it’s seriously keeping many warm amidst the cold front hitting many towns. The video clip comes from Tik Tok through Kiki_La_Coco.

The account holder’s video shows an employer and his domestic worker sharing a spontaneous dance. It seems Malcolm asked Thembi if she could dance, the lady said yes and the rest is history.

The viral video is keeping many entertained and the comments are proudly positive. Briefly News went to select a few reactions from the clip labelled, “Thembi can you dance?”

A beautiful video of Malcolm and Thembi killing on the dance floor has wowed Mzansi. Image: @Kiki_La_Coco/TikTok

The post reads:

@Kamano said:

“Man I love that she is part of your family. God bless you.”

@Kaylene Lewis said:

“It’s matching jersey and socks for me. Lekker moves.”

@MaleselaJanLekala said:

“This is the South Africa we want.”

@Kiki said:

“Let’s all be the change this beautiful country needs.”

@Husky said:

“Thembinator and Malcolm you are the best example of those who don’t know what human means. Simunye, we are one.”

@Dennis Mohube said:

“I love the way you love and care for Thembi. The sense of humour put icing on the cake.”

@Candrasteenkamp said:

“I love seeing this. If only the rest of the world could have this attitude. Love and appreciation for one another.”

