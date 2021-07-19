Video of Schoolgirl Dancing Has Mzansi Impressed: “Stole the Whole Show”

A spunky little girl has made one man's day after stealing the show at a local school assembly

In the viral clip, it seems the busy-bee had not been invited to perform and so confidently interrupts her fellow dancers

Mzansi social media users were certainly left impressed and headed to the comments section to swoon over the talented schoolgirl

A cute little girl has certainly left South Africans with their jaws dropped after interrupting a group of much older dancers to come through and steal the show. The adorable munchkin broke it down to some amapiano beats at what looks to be her school assembly.

This talented little girl is not shy when it comes to dancing. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the lively clip.

"She made my day," he captioned the post along with a fire emoji.

It seemed social media users shared similar sentiments towards the passionate little girl. In the clip, the pig-tailed kid interrupts her fellow dancers with the utmost confidence and certainly makes sure to join in on all the fun.

Local social media users were left amazed and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Check out some of the comments below:

@sindijacobsson said:

"She's like, "You're not doing this without me, I was there during practice"... love her."

@Lesego_Disipi said:

"I can't get over this video."

@Tumelo_Muvhali said:

"Me stealing the show at my ex’s wedding."

@mabhiza said:

"I would love to see all of us liking a video of a young black child reading their school books and working on their school project for a change."

@MAPERSENT said:

"Stole the whole show."

@maseo101 said:

"Looted it!"

@Solo75932374 said:

"The past few weeks made us forgot how great our country is ey!"

@mphidie said:

"I think this one was chased out of the group, now she’s showing them how it’s done."

Source: Briefly.co.za