A woman at a restaurant was trying her best to use the usual eating utensils

The video of the woman doing her best to follow table manners became a viral hit

The lady was eating out with a friend who was in stitches, watching her try to eat her meal without making a mess

A woman posted a clip of her friend struggling to eat while out. The ladies were eating at Wimpy, and she was trying to enjoy her ribs and chips.

The video of the lady and her friend was hilarious. The woman's attempt at eating her food with the right cutlery was posted on 14 February 2026.

In a clip on TikTok by @lee71680, a woman was sitting with her friend and trying to eat her food at Wimpy. The lady was using a fork and knife, but holding them completely wrong. Eventually, she gave up and started eating the ribs with her hands. Watch the video below:

South Africa amused by woman giving up on fork and knife

People thought the video of the woman deciding to eat with her hands was hilarious. Many encouraged her to eat the way she felt was the most fitting and comfortable for herself. Read people's comments:

@bhm said:

"I don't see anything funny or wrong with that. I comfortably use my hands to enjoy ribs, and I don't feel shy about it."

Hazel Lobs encouraged the woman to be herself:

"Do your thing girl, it's your money after all, mara the jacket on the shoulders, is it not uncomfortable 😂"

Aunty Shirl remarked:

"I never use them, I eat with my hands, my money eat nana let them mine their own business 🥰❤️"

Petra_Etsebeth defended the lady:

"Leave her, she is enjoying the food that she paid for. I like to eat my spare rib with my hands. I will just cut it into bone strips."

Atheldene Makhubedu remarked:

"I see nothing wrong ...whites can eat kamatsoho , maburu Macdonald, steers burger in two minutes finished 😋 uhlekani."

BRA NTAIZO added:

"I'm proud of her, whether she can't use a fork and knife but she can afford to buy food in expensive restaurants 🥰"

Sunshine thought there was no big deal:

"There is nothing to laugh about, just cut your ribs, Sisi and enjoy your food, who eats ribs using a fork and a knife vele?"

yda74 thought the woman could choose how she eats:

" 'Table manners' only apply when you are a guest, other than that, when it comes to your own money, your own rules apply 🤗

kgothadi insisted:

"Don't pretend to be who you are, enjoy yourself 👌"

