Grace Mondlana showed what was on her dog's meal plan for the week. Images: @grace._mondlana

South African content creator Grace Mondlana isn't the only one in her household who lives a good life... so does her dog, Kai! She took fans and followers through the process of preparing her pup's meals for the week, which looked quite fancy.

Grace headed to her Instagram account on 15 February 2026, showing herself in her lavish kitchen and the ingredients used to prepare the food. The ingredients included rice, beef pet's mince, chopped spinach, chopped sweet potatoes, red apples, beef bone broth, coconut oil, and nutritional supplements in pill form.

She added the coconut oil and a quarter of the mince to a pot, placing the other three-quarters into a sealed, see-through plastic bag and into the freezer. She then added the sweet potato blocks, spinach, apples, and bone broth, and let the pot simmer before adding the cooked rice, peas and butternut.

Kai seemed to enjoy the meal, as he nearly emptied the bowl of its contents. Good thing he has more for the rest of the week!

Take a look at the meal prep in the Instagram video here.

Kai enjoyed a combination of mince, rice, and vegetables. Images: @grace._mondlana

Grace Mondlana's dog's food wows the internet

Social media users headed to the comment section in awe of the dog's hearty meal.

Internet personality Mandisa Kheswa said:

"Kai eats like a king."

@mandz.not.hot humorously asked:

"Can I please be Kai for the next seven business days?"

@zikona_zindela told the online community:

"Hee, my worry is that I would find myself wanting to taste if it’s ready."

@fundy_kay asked in the comment section:

"Has he tried the doggy ice cream and yoghurt as yet? He’d love it."

@austin_xhh applauded Grace, writing:

"Best mom ever."

