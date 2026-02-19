“What Do We Call Those Potatoes?”: Private Chef Shares What It’s Like Working for a Camps Bay Family
- A private chef has shared what it's like working for a wealthy Camps Bay family in a now-trending TikTok video, showing herself preparing food
- She detailed in a voiceover that the food was being prepared for her client's birthday dinner celebration, which explained the generous variety of food seen in the video
- Mzansi took to the comments section, salivating for the food and asking some food-related questions, while others praised the chef's skills
A private chef named Thabitha has shared a TikTok video in which she takes viewers through a cooking session, preparing food for a wealthy Cape Town-based client.
The chef revealed through her voiceover that the food was specifically for a birthday dinner. She posted the video on the 18th of February 2026.
Taking viewers step by step, she explained the making of each food item captured in her video.
The woman's TikTok profile reveals that she is an established and usually busy chef, which indicates that she is well-experienced and deserving of an affluent clientele.
Watch her video below:
Mzansi reacts to the variety of dishes
The online community response on TikTok has been keen, with users expressing admiration for the variety of dishes presented and engaging with the chef by asking questions about the ingredients and cooking techniques.
One TikTok user, @Thopsy, commented:
"This looks so yummy😍."
Another user, @Phunyezwa.Faku, was interested in the recipe for potatoes. She asked:
"Sorry what was the middle name of those roasted potatoes? I would love to try them. Kindly share the recipe, please🥰."
Another user, @Alda.Manuela, approved of the video, stating:
"My favourite show is on 😍."
TikToker, @Bianca.dee, asked:
"This looks delicious. Would you share the potatoes recipe?"
Another one, @Siya.Nconda, added:
"This is so satisfying. Oh, to be rich!"
Roasted hasselback potatoes are the standout dish
The food that stood out among commenters was the roasted hasselback potatoes. Roasted Hasselback potatoes are a Swedish dish featuring potatoes that are thinly sliced and baked until the layers are separated, becoming crispy on the outside and tender and soft on the inside.
How are roasted hasselback potatoes prepared?
According to RecipeTinEats, Hasselback success depends on thinly slicing the potatoes so that they fan out as they bake. This will allow oil and salt to drip in between with crispy edges. If this method is not followed, the potatoes will end up like regular roasted potatoes.
The experts at RecipeTinEats emphasise that cooks should make sure to cut through enough, using oval-shaped spuds that help ensure the potatoes fan out correctly.
