A woman shared her thrilling pitch invasion at a Springboks match, dodging security guards

She didn't reveal details about the incident but mentioned that it occurred at Twickenham Stadium

Commenters celebrated the audacity of pitch invaders, with humorous remarks and support for female involvement

A woman showed the moment she invaded a rugby pitch. Images: @saltysurfer1

A woman wearing a Springbok supporter jersey shared the behind-the-scenes footage of herself running onto the pitch and dodging the grips of security guards. While the action is frowned upon by some, several social media users enjoyed the clip they saw.

TikTok user Sky, who took to her account on 16 February 2026, shared that she was at a Springboks match at Twickenham Stadium in England, United Kingdom. However, she didn't provide the date or match details of the pitch invasion.

Pitch invasion amuses the internet

Members of the online community gathered in the comment section with intrigue and laughter, posting jokes as they watched the viral video, which garnered nearly five million views since its publication.

Some people were thoroughly entertained when they saw the pitch invasion. Image: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

@emmisbaah told the public:

"I love pitch invaders. They’re hilariously fast when need be."

@the_nonbinary_inahoodie joked under the post:

"It’s so nice seeing women in such a male-dominated industry. So inspiring."

@emmahsp4ge pointed out:

"The person who went after her is fast."

@brrr_paw humorously wrote:

"Women in male fields."

@mmakgotso36 shared in the comment section:

"I know it wrong, but the minute she stepped on the pitch, I said, 'Go, girl, run.'"

@steveandrews15 assumed the consequences Sky faced, writing:

"No point. You paid for the game and your seat, and now you end up banned from the game while your family/friends are inside watching."

