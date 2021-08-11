Haibo: Spotlight on Mom Who Tackled Son After Invading Pitch During Soccer Match

Morgan Tucker is based in Ohio and was the talk of the town this past weekend after her son walked onto the pitch during a Major League Soccer match

The mother, Morgan, took her two-year-old son to the game between FC Cincinnati and Orlando City last weekend but her son is now being dubbed a pitch invader

Various media reports indicate that the mother attended the game as a guest for her employer but she was quick to remove the toddler from the field

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Attending a football or sports event at the stadium with a toddler brings all the joys to any parent but one mother had a different experience. Morgan Tucker was in the spotlight during a Major League Soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Orlando City.

This comes after her two-year-old son, Zaydek, raced into the pitch and the young man won a number of fans for being cheeky as he outsmarted his mom.

According to the Western Journal, the two were at TQL Stadium on Sunday as Tucker attended as a guest of her employer. However, it is reported that the young potential footballer took to the pitch after 70 minutes of action.

Morgan Tucker had to rush to remove her son from the pitch. Image: @MLSSoccer/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Morgan Tucker explains the pitch invasion incident

The proud mother told the media that she looked away for a second, thus granting a perfect opportunity for the toddler. She is quoted by the Western Journal:

“I literally looked away for one second and saw he was under the fence and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!' I had to jump over the gate and then sprinted after him. When I slid and tackled him, I did not feel any pain but the next day I was sore for sure. I was so scared he was going to get hit in the head with a soccer ball.”

On the other side of the coin, MLS Soccer reports that rumours suggest that Cincinnati’s academy is already looking to offer the young man a contract as a potential homegrown.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Footballer effortlessly dribbles his opponent in street soccer

In a related soccer article, Briefly News reported that a young Jamaican footballer almost broke the back of his opponent after showing amazing skill on the pitch amidst cheers from fellow players.

In the viral video that was shared on Twitter by Dawk Invader, a player could be seen moving the ball across an opponent's head and the latter almost fell to the ground.

Dawk with the Twitter handle @chaviedon_ captioned the video: "Lol man, mash up the ball game."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za