Shebeshxt wants to know about his royalties from DJ Maphorisa for their song 'Twerka'.

Limpopo-born singer Shebeshxt still demands his money from DJ Maphorisa. The two artists collaborated on a song, Twerka, with Xduppy; however, Shebeshxt says he has yet to see the money he made from the song.

Shebeshxt calls out DJ Maphorisa over song royalties

The 2024 collaboration is said to have been a flop by some music lovers. However, that does not stop Shebeshxt from getting paid what is rightfully his. Just recently, the singer shared a video speaking about his royalties for the song, saying he still needs clarity from the Scorpion King.

"I want him [DJ Maphorisa] to tell me where my money for 'Twerka' is," Shebeshxt said.

The video was shared on the micro-blogging app called X by blogger @MDNnewss.

This would not be the first time Shebeshxt spoke out against DJ Maphorisa. During an interview on the L-Tido Podcast, Shebeshxt said he was kept in the dark regarding the royalties for their song.

"I don't like sugarcoating stuff, I tell the truth, and people hate me for that. I respect him a lot, and I'm not saying I want the split sheets; I just need knowledge.

"I'd be happy if people like him would teach us how the music business works because when they don't guide us, you start doubting them and yourself."

Shebeshxt takes shot at DJ Maphorisa over Samthing Soweto drama

After Samthing Soweto's revelations regarding DJ Maphorisa, an X account supposedly belonging to Shebeshxt reacted to the drama, saying:

"DJ Maphorisa keeps showing us he's the real villain, but we ignore it because we like his music. At some point, we need to cancel him."

Shebeshxt is still demanding his royalties for the song 'Twerka'. Image: Official_Shebeshxt

Mzansi shares thought on Shebeshxt demanding money from Phori

Here are some of the reactions from social media users:

@djstago said:

"The song was a flop. Actually, Shebeshxt must pay DJ MAPHORISA for time wasting."

@visse_ss replied:

"They didn't tell him."

@Kane_GM9 argued:

"I believe Shebeshxt, this Maphorisa guy is just not a likeable person, there's something dodgy about him."

@ZorchLife joked:

"You can beat him up, and we won't judge you this time."

@tinasheugene exclaimed:

"Here we go again! When the fame is fading and they’re broke, that’s when they suddenly "remember" they weren’t paid. These expired celebs always bring drama when the booking calls stop coming in."

@AbrahamNkuna laughed:

"I remember the Nandos that he was offered there. He didn't know that it was his compensation."

Shebeshxt and The Punisher beef explained

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt was said to be involved in a beef with The Punisher. This came after he called out The Punisher over what he said about him.

Shebe and the bodybuilder's friendship has turned sour, as they were previously very close.

