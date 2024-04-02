Shebeshxt appears to be involved in a new beef, this time, with muscle man The Punisher

The Limpopo rapper posted a TikTok video hurling insults at Punisher and stunned Mzansi with his bold statements

Netizens are impressed by Shebe's confidence, and The Punisher addressed the video in a separate statement

Shebeshxt is rumoured to be beefing with The Punisher after insulting him in a video. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap, The Punisher Mish

It seems Shebeshxt is involved in more drama. To think he had learned his lesson after attacking a fan, the Limpopo rapper appears to be in the middle of a feud and hurled insults at famous bodybuilder, The Punisher.

Shebeshxt disses The Punisher

Trouble seems to always follow Shebeshxt, or does he look for it? Either way, the rapper is always in some kind of drama and his scandals are never-ending.

After trending for hitting a fan seemingly unprovoked, the Ambulance hitmaker is back to start some trouble with an unexpected target - The Punisher.

The Punisher is known for his large muscles that have made him the centre of commendation and criticism on many occasions.

It appears he and Shebe may have gotten off on the wrong foot, and the rapper posted a video on April Fool's Day hurling insults at him:

"I heard that you've been speaking some type of way about me, I'll mess you up; don't disrespect me. I'm watching you, and there's nothing you can do; you know that.

"Respect me, boy, with your loose muscles. You know the truth. You lift steel, but you're not made of steel; I'll kill you. You'll pack your muscles up and run."

Meanwhile, The Punisher calmly responded to Shebe's video, saying he had no time to entertain his drama:

"Respect people; what you're doing is disrespectful. I respect you as a brother; I'm not going to go back and forth threatening you.

"What will you gain from fighting with me? Because you won't win, even if you call your shooters, you don't know who I can come with."

Mzansi weighs in on new Shebeshxt beef

Netizens were in stitches over Shebeshxt's insults and wondered what could have happened:

sabelostorm said:

"A knife doesn't case whether you gym or not."

laughter_mr wrote:

"I hope it's not an April Fools prank."

34dollz asked:

"What did Punisher do to Shebe? I don’t think Shebe would just start provoking someone."

Meanwhile, some netizens said The Punisher needed to teach Shebe a lesson, while others advised him not to:

Tham said:

"Punisher has a family; he doesn't want to ruin his life over someone who's high on the cat."

MmaNtsiki advised The Punisher:

"Remember your son's dream, please don't step into the trap."

Lesman wrote:

"Punisher is going to kill this thing."

