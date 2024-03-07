Controversial musician Shebeshxt has apologised for assaulting a fan after a video of the incident went viral

The altercation began when the fan threw something at Shebeshxt's car, leading to a physical confrontation

Social media reactions to the apology are mixed, with some praising his apology while others doubt its sincerity

Controversial musician Lehlogonolo Chauke popularly known by his stage name, Shebeshxt has apologised for assaulting a fan again. The star charted social media trends and hogged headlines after he was caught on video exchanging blows with the fan.

Shebeshxt has issued an apology for assaulting a fan. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt apologises for hitting a fan

Shebeshxt is always trending for all the wrong reasons. The star who has been involved in several altercations with his fans was recently caught on camera hitting a fan.

According to the reports online, it all started when the man, identified as Tshepo threw something at his car. The Limpopo-born star stopped his car and went on to attack Tshepo.

Speaking in a video posted on the microblogging platform X/Twitter by @TiisetxoSetso, Shebe said he went to apologise to Tshepo and will not do it again. He said:

“I'm with him now, I came to ask for forgiveness. I made a mistake for sure. I won't do it again.”

Fans react to Shebeshxt’s apology

Social media users feel Shebeshxt will do it again because he is always fighting his fans. Some hailed him for being the bigger person and going to apologise.

@shukrani_ said:

“After getting a beating like you still meetimg with wow he is so brave yoh.”

@poeletjo1 commented:

“Apology ya mokgwa wa brown envelope wa e bona”

@laughter_mr added:

“He should start ignoring this people.”

@mphomof6967 said:

“Black Coffee clap fix everything soon his bookings will be international.”

@ThaHitmanG said:

“He wouldn’t have apologised if the video didn’t go viral.”

