A South African TikTok video by @palesa__mua showcases a man using an ice pack on his face to recover from a long night of partying

The poor man's nephew finds the situation hilarious and films his uncle's struggle

The video sparked amusement among viewers who commented on the man's regret

A man tried to bring himself back to life and sobriety after partying all night. Image: @palesa_mua

One gent felt all kinds of regret after pulling an all-nighter while enjoying his youth at groove.

Man attempts to freshen up after partying

A TikTok video by @palesa__mua captured the man using an ice packet to wash his face with cold water to revitalise and freshen himself up after a long night of partying and drinking.

His nephew can be seen laughing at him, as he finds the uncle's state amusing.

"Lol my cousin regretting himself after pulling an all nighter ," @palesa__mua captioned the post.

SA amused by man's difficult morning

Many netizens were amused by the man's efforts to sober up and responded with banter in the comments section.

tiktok.com/@sphamandlandelu responded:

"Ihlekani lengane ngempela ."

tebogopitsi0 said:

" Futhi lo uyangihlula shame."

tshiamomahloele commented:

"Monate mpolaye ."

Ziggy replied:

"He may regret it now but his still gonna go back."

babyface259 commented:

"Wait did he need to go somewhere cos why did he not just sleep instead of trying a quick fix?."

AndyN said:

"Not umshana making it worsethe laughter."

charmzawaruna replied:

"Lapho asuke eyi valekela amahle ngazi kahle ."

Man returns home from groove and immediately goes to 2nd party

In another story, Briefly News reported that a viral TikTok video of someone's December amused people. The man in the video didn't even reach his house before another ride came to pick him up to go party.

Peeps in the comments were amused as they reflected on how lit December can get.

A TikTok video posted by @dj_nyc_sa shows a man getting out of one car and into another to party some more. While walking to his house, more friends came to pick him up for more fun, and he ran over immediately.

