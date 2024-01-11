This man peacefully came home at 3am and was caught dancing in his PJs by his content-creating wife

Twitter user @LuMtsolo shared the video showing the man who had drank a little too much, living his best PJ party life

While many people found the video hilarious, some thought this was not funny at all

A man has been filmed by his content-creating wife dancing in his PJs after a night out, and the video has sparked mixed reactions from the people of South Africa.

This video caused mixed reactions among the people of Mzansi. Image: @LuMtsolo

Source: Twitter

While it is no secret that women are not the biggest fans of their men going out to the groove, some would say this video is an act of revenge.

Man filmed dancing in PJs at 3am

Twitter user @LuMtsolo shared the video of the man grooving in his PJs at 3am. In the video, you see the man dancing to no music and almost falling over as a result of what we can only assume to have been a heavy night out.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The woman explained that the man’s wife tends to film these videos after he’s been out, sharing them on social media for the world to see.

Take a look:

Mzansi people have mixed feelings about the video

While there were many people in the comment section canning themselves, there was also a fair amount who did not find the video funny. Some felt it was offensive and even an infringement on the man’s privacy.

Read some of the mixed reactions:

@ADS_ZAR shared:

“Dating a content creator is cool, but it must be the right content that benefits you, not one that will make you the content.”

@Kunenekwelizwe saw the humour:

“Skomota was found shaking; check out those moves ”

@Shes_fair was not impressed:

“I must be the problem because I don’t find this funny even one bit. Humour is subjective, though.”

@Seezwe_Madlopha was not a fan:

“Yho. I’d peacefully leave her shame. Ngeke ngilunge nje.”

@10kg_Rice knows the man:

“I personally know this guy . From Amanzimtoti ka Felekisi. And unje exactly.”

Grocery delivery guy stops at groove to party

Briefly News reported that South Africa is a country where anything can happen at any given time! One hilarious video of a grocery delivery guy making a stop at a party proves this all too well.

The footage posted by Twitter user Kulani (@kulanicool) shows the man on his scooter as a group of rowdy peeps sing and bang on it loudly. The man appeared to be enjoying the ruckus as he, too, could be seen revving his bike loudly.

They can be heard singing and chanting the retro Mzansi sitcom Velaphi, which took viewers into the life of the scooter delivery guy for a small office and all his funny misfortunes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News