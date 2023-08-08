A family of four created their own fun in a vibey TikTok video that crossed the half-a-million line

In the video, the man and his wife and two children were getting down to a popular amapiano joint

Netizens loved the video so much that they expressed their desire to have a similar bond

A man and his wife transformed their kitchen into a groove scene. Image: @cfsecurity

A South African man has so much fun with his family that he turned his home into a personal groove.

The man's vibe with his wife and kids was so addictive that South Africans also started grooving and enjoying the family's bond.

Man turns home into groove with family

@cfsecurity posted the video where he and his family are getting down. The video went viral and clocked in 814K views.

The family grooves to Tebza Da DJ's Amapiano banger, Ka Valungu, in the video. The man and his family are all wearing gowns and are in the kitchen. The husband has his last born on his back as he busts some sweet dance moves that are admirable. His wife and daughter join him, and they make light of the dancefloor in their house.

LifeHack has some fantastic tips on how families can have fun together. These include playing board games, picnics, reading together, adopting your children's hobbies, watching movies, and baking food together.

Watch the video here:

South Africans addicted to Mzansi family

Netizens gushed over the video and how the family was spending precious time together.

Tshepi said:

"Beautiful family moments."

Molly Nhamburo remarked:

"It's the baby for me."

Sheen SBWLed their bond.

"The kind of family I am praying for."

Zukulanzama commented:

"But the child on the back is having fun."

Nikita chipped in.

"You have a free groove in your house, fun at zero cents."

Couple has fun with extended family

