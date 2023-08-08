A woman celebrated how her bae stayed by her when she told him she was expecting their child after meeting him

Netizens in the comment section congratulated her and pointed out how lucky she was

Research has shown that African fathers are becoming more responsible for their children and are becoming more hands-on

A man did the right thing and did not abandon a woman he barely knew after impregnating her. Image: @giiigiiiboo

A young woman who fell pregnant shortly after meeting her boyfriend praised him for stepping up and not abandoning her.

The woman was touched that even though they knew each other briefly, he did not leave her after discovering that he impregnated her.

The man celebrated on TikTok for not leaving pregnant woman

@giiigiiiboo's heartwarming TikTok video reached over 1.7 million views, resonating with many women in the comment section.

The video is a montage of images and clips of her announcing her pregnancy to him, and he stepped up. He let her know that he will always be there for her. The rest of the video shows the man spending time with his daughter and playing an active role as a father, taking her out and feeding her.

Research shows black fathers becoming more active parents

Research conducted on African-American and South African fathers has challenged the notion that African fathers do not care for their children.

Black Press USA cited a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which investigated the presence of African American men in their children's lives. It found that nearly half of black fathers living apart from their children spent more time with them than fathers from other races. The Conversation also noted that South African men progressively play a more significant role in raising their children than in the past.

Watch the video here:

Women in TikTok video appreciate a present man

Women in the comment section shared their empathy and relief for the man taking an active role in being a father.

_too_badd said:

"This made me tear up so badly. I believe every woman should experience a happy pregnancy with a present father."

Mollie commented:

"Good man standing up to his responsibilities. Shouldn't have to praise this behaviour as it should be common sense, but these men are rare!"

Cladoudou remarked:

"I admire amazing fathers."

Da'marie Mitchell added:

"This is so beautiful. Where are people finding these men?"

Teresj shared her story.

"This happened to me. After being together for a month, I fell pregnant, and now it's been 15 years, and we are getting ready to welcome our fourth."

