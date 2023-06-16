In a heartwarming moment captured on video, a woman reveals her pregnancy to her family, and their reaction is absolutely priceless

The emotional footage, which is trending, showcases the joy and excitement that came with sharing the special news with her loved ones

Netizens reacted to the emotional footage and sent the lovely lady well wishes as she entered into the journey of becoming a mother

Woman shares with her family that she is pregnant with her first child. Images: @baby_elo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming post capturing the moment a woman reveals her pregnancy to her family has touched netizens.

Woman's family reacts with joy to pregnancy announcement

TikTok user @baby_elo shared the news of her pregnancy with her family, but their reaction was priceless. In the video, the woman carefully plans her surprise announcement, setting up a hidden camera to capture the genuine responses of her loved ones. As she revealed the positive pregnancy test, the family could not contain their excitement.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to cute pregnancy announcement

The TikTok video quickly gained traction, spreading across social media and warming the hearts of viewers in Mzansi.

Many users expressed their own emotions, sharing stories of their pregnancies:

@suemoatshe said:

"Ever watched a video n asked kante why nna Modimo Asa mpha family eso. Babe, your little one will be loved, hey."

@Katleho Meje commented:

"My mom's excitement ka pregnancy yaka, unfortunately, she passed a month before my baby was born, and my baby was born ka birthday ya mama."

@Prudence said:

"Am I the only one crying and smiling?"

@Mapsy90 commented:

"I can already see them all awake in the middle of the night to help with the baby."

@Yolandi987 said:

"Watching this just made me so emotional. Congrats love. How I wish my family were that excited for me."

@SegomotsiTawane commented:

"Her reaction is priceless."

