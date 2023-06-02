A pregnant woman craved braai meat at midnight, leading to a sweet gesture from her husband, who was determined to satisfy her

The man started a fire to make the food for his wife, who had intense pregnancy cravings, specifically for the smoky and delicious flavours of braai meat

Netizens were impressed by how much he cared for his lady and unborn child by intending to fulfil her craving

Husband goes viral on TikTok after making a fire for a braai for his pregnant wife who had midnight cravings. Images:@mrandmrsphoenix/TikTok.

A husband went to great lengths to satisfy his pregnant wife's cravings. The lady was craving a midnight snack which was, in fact, braai meat.

Pregnant woman craves braai meat for a midnight snack

Content creators @mrandmrsphoenix has gone viral on TikTok for a video of him bracing at midnight for his pregnant wife. The lady was craving braai meat which the husband woke up to do. The hilarious post got over 7 million views, and peeps were impressed by his love.

Mzansi applauds the husband for satisfying his pregnant wife's craving

This heartwarming story serves as a reminder that pregnancy cravings can strike at any hour, and the support of a loving partner can make even the most unusual requests a reality.

Peeps praised him for being so loving:

@MojubaSounds said:

"I feel you, bro. I once travelled at 3 am to Engen feeling station to buy a pie. When I came back, she just smelled it and slept. She didn't eat it at all."

@khuthy Sylvia commented:

"Sorry, phoenix, you will rest soon. The baby is coming."

@avaigil said:

"Samantha, I am saving all ur videos because my husband will see his too-safe delivery, sweetheart."

@CHEF DEE commented:

"Lady Samatha praises to you. They should take care of the baby."

@osiphiwo kaPhiwo said:

"oh man, he is so sweet ......but no mummy ."

@james commented:

"He didn't want to say out loud he was cooking with the witches.

