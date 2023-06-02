Pregnant Woman’s Midnight Braai Meat Craving Met With Love and Dedication From Husband, Mzansi Applauds Him
- A pregnant woman craved braai meat at midnight, leading to a sweet gesture from her husband, who was determined to satisfy her
- The man started a fire to make the food for his wife, who had intense pregnancy cravings, specifically for the smoky and delicious flavours of braai meat
- Netizens were impressed by how much he cared for his lady and unborn child by intending to fulfil her craving
A husband went to great lengths to satisfy his pregnant wife's cravings. The lady was craving a midnight snack which was, in fact, braai meat.
Pregnant woman craves braai meat for a midnight snack
Content creators @mrandmrsphoenix has gone viral on TikTok for a video of him bracing at midnight for his pregnant wife. The lady was craving braai meat which the husband woke up to do. The hilarious post got over 7 million views, and peeps were impressed by his love.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi applauds the husband for satisfying his pregnant wife's craving
This heartwarming story serves as a reminder that pregnancy cravings can strike at any hour, and the support of a loving partner can make even the most unusual requests a reality.
Peeps praised him for being so loving:
@MojubaSounds said:
"I feel you, bro. I once travelled at 3 am to Engen feeling station to buy a pie. When I came back, she just smelled it and slept. She didn't eat it at all."
@khuthy Sylvia commented:
"Sorry, phoenix, you will rest soon. The baby is coming."
@avaigil said:
"Samantha, I am saving all ur videos because my husband will see his too-safe delivery, sweetheart."
@CHEF DEE commented:
"Lady Samatha praises to you. They should take care of the baby."
@osiphiwo kaPhiwo said:
"oh man, he is so sweet ......but no mummy ."
@james commented:
"He didn't want to say out loud he was cooking with the witches.
Source: Briefly News