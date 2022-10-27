A Mzansi lady got real with social media when she posted before and during pregnancy pictures of herself

TikTok user @Dr_Nzo does not even look like the same person she did before she was pregnant, and sis is feeling it

Some people could not believe the people in the pictures were the same person, however, it gave others clarity on their decision not to have kids

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

While the whole ‘pregnancy glow’ thing is a thing, pregnancy can also have you looking like an entirely different person. One woman took to the socials to warn peeps that making a baby might have you looking like someone you are not.

TikTok user @Dr_Nzo is not about to lie and say she has the 'pregnancy glow', sis got real with peeps. Image: TikTok / @Dr_Nzo

Source: UGC

Video posts like these remind some people why they never wanted to have babies and tame the broody on others.

TikTok user @Dr_Nzo shared a clip in which she showed what she looked like before getting pregnant and what pregnancy did to her. Sis does not even look like the same person.

“ strange things! #tiktoksouthafrica #pregnancy #SAMA28 #fyp”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The people of Mzansi could not hold their laughter back

Sis has got to be joking, right? Some people could not believe this was the same person, while others claimed it was just what they needed to see.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@Pineapples said:

“No waycan we see post pregnancy ”

@Lisa Bodibe said:

“ The way I want to have a baby now, and then I always find reasons to not Nah I'm scared of this mos.”

@user4869598331924 said:

“When I get pregnant, I think I am going to wear a mask for 9 months...my very own pandemic ”

@Ntaby2020 said:

“The reason why the elders associate pregnancy with "damage”, we really get damaged ”

@Nomvula Dumisa820 said:

“Hay never… this is not the same person”

@Happiness Elsie Khum said:

“YoohNow I am not having no more kids after seeing this”

Students conducting ultrasound discover patient is pregnant, peeps in shock: “I need the aftermath reaction”

In other news, students conducting ultrasounds on one another were shocked when they realized one of them was pregnant.

The unbelievable clip was posted by @BornAKang and was shared on a Twitter post that went viral with over 200 thousand likes and 20 thousand retweets. The caption of it also summarized the mood perfectly:

"This is a wild way to find out you’re pregnant."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News