A Mzansi social media user took to Twitter to share her views about women who overly commit to their male partners

Twitter user @MprueDie revealed in a now-viral tweet that nothing sets a woman back more than believing in indoda

While some agreed with her sentiments, many others begged to differ as they said they would stop obsessing over their baes

It’s natural to get a bit side-tracked or distracted when find yourself stumbling upon love and falling head over heels in love with someone.

Many South African women have come to refer to this as “believing in indoda” (believing in a man), which in extreme cases can be described as being borderline obsessed with your man to a point where he may be considered the centre of your life.

SA peeps shared their views on a woman's opinion about believing in indoda. Image: @MprueDie/Twitter

Source: Twitter

And according to Twitter user @MprueDie this can easily be the enemy of progress for any woman. Taking to the bluebird app, she wrote in the tweet:

“Nothing sets you back like believing in indoda .”

South African social media users did not hesitate to share their 2 cents on the topic. While some were in agreement with @MprueDie, others did not want to hear any negativity about “believing in their men”.

@Ronewa74520783 replied:

“I've been dating a man for 2 years now. Never before asked for his money, I pay for everything myself......even when am short I don't ask him at all. What's the meaning of that guys?.”

@siphalaphala_ responded:

“All of a sudden I’ve lost my ability to read.”

@JAYMESR22 shared:

“There is no recipe for dating, some who do believe in indoda actually progress further in life. Impilo is just risky in all aspects and being too careful might get you nowhere.”

@BogatsuMosa responded:

“Many women have neglected their talents, beliefs, values, goals, passion, and careers because of a Man. Don't ever neglect yourself because of a man. Keep building your empire and working on yourself even if you are in a relationship/marriage.”

@Ayandaajax13 said:

“The truth in this is top tier...don't neglect yourself because of a man.”

@MaboeeLerato commented:

“I don’t know why people still believe in indoda.”

@BafanaNdlovu4 wrote:

“Why can't you guys take accountability? We didn't say believe in indoda you had a choice to leave him why didn't you? This gender and playing victim hai no.”

@AjayRakwena said:

“After reading this, I believe more Endodeni.”

