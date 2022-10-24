One South African woman ruffled a few feathers on Twitter after sharing a piece of relationship advice directed to women

According to user @elliewhipwrites it is not advisable for women to marry men who are the main providers at home

She even advised those who may be in such situations to abort mission and netizens weighed in on the topic

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Modern-day marriage, mjolo, and relationships are complex – we hear about it almost every day. One lady got Mzansi netizens talking after sharing a piece of advice directed to her fellow sisters online.

One lady has advised ladies to reconsider marrying a man who has helped his family out of struggle. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Twitter user @elliewhipwrites took to the bluebird app to warn women against marrying the family breadwinner. She went on to elaborate that it is best to particularly avoid a man who has helped uplift and provide for his family who was once in a significant financial struggle.

“Avoid marrying the family breadwinner bebz. Especially if the family grew up in struggle and he has pulled them out of it. Abort mission!!” she wrote in the tweet.

While some didn’t quite agree with @elliewhipwrites, many could understand her point of view, especially those who know of families that didn’t understand their son going on to start his own family after having been the main provider at home.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out some of the comments below:

@_sibaaa_ wrote:

“This also applies to the opposite gender. Marrying a woman who’s the firstborn and takes care of her family is a lot for the man as well. Get yourself a second born or last born who has no responsibilities and enjoy your relationship/marriage.”

@Knowmeee said:

“Sad but true. You will be earning more than him but still ‘eating’ his money.”

@Nkhon_Dipuo commented:

“Especially a firstborn from a household that has no dad.”

@Clemy_t responded:

“This is so silly.”

@Andrewboy00 replied:

“True but it takes a real woman to understand and help him not drop the ball on his family and it's sad to see the number of women who wouldn't even try. We are doomed as men.”

@TendaiNyamaropa said:

“I thought people married out of love.”

Woman goes from feeling like an absolute queen to finding out she’s the side piece

In more relationship news, Briefly News reported that married men in Mzansi are wanderers, and ladies are getting tired. Seeing the story of one woman who thought she had it all but was only the side piece left ladies fuming!

While polygamy is nothing out of the norm in SA, many men choose to keep their marriage silent and their side women separate.

Twitter user @hisfaveemuse had no words when they came across a love story that seemed perfect… that is, until the end. A man made a woman feel as if she was his entire world. However, he had a wife the whole time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News