South African Man Claims Finding a Beautiful Woman is Easy but a Good One is Not

One local man left serval netizens divided regarding his views on dating women in South Africa

His views were in response to a woman’s tweet about how South African men are spoilt for choice when it comes to dating women

According to the opinionated gent, it is easy to find a beautiful woman but not so much a good one

Many young people can identify with the dating struggle of finding ‘the one’ who gets you like no one else does and fills your days with sunshine and happiness. However, one man caused a stir online after stating that it is easy to find a beautiful woman but not so much a good one.

Twitter user @_Percyval shared his sentiments on the bluebird app in response to another user’s tweet stating that South African men are spoilt for choice (when it comes to women).

He interestingly responded:

“Finding a beautiful woman yes, but a good woman? I don't think so.:

He threw a spanner in the works when he added:

“Di medi di dom. So finding aseng dom a go easy. (Women are dumb. So finding one who isn’t dumb is not easy).

His views left Mzansi divided as some peeps, particularly men, seemed to relate to him. Whereas others, mainly women, begged to differ with him.

Check out some of the comments to the tweet below:

@DignityBoikany1 commented:

“Because you guys look for the good in beautiful women instead of looking for the beautiful in good women. You go in beauty before alles. And you know this. If only y’all stopped “stereotyping” ( for lack of a better word) beauty. I know so many beautiful and good women.”

@ForchLesa wrote:

“Men are lucky, it's easier for them to find a good woman compared to how it is for women to find good men. The odds are stacked in men's favour. Whether they want to settle in their 20's, 30's or 40's, they will find someone. Women? Not so much, it gets harder as we get older.”

@TristanMokgotho said:

“Plus kedi baby mama left right center .”

@MapuleMaake2 commented:

“So does this mean men think they are good people .”

@notty_ntombela1 remarked:

“Y’all turn good women to villains though.”

@Mbalikins asked:

“Guys siyophelelaphi when we’re constantly dragging each other? ”

Young man tired of getting cheated on proposes "heartbreak insurance fund"

In another story, Briefly News reported that heartbreak can be such an intense experience that some scientists suggest it feels the same as physical pain. To relieve this ache, one young man has come up with a smart idea of creating a heartbreak fund for his relationship.

In a video shared on TikTok, @umfana_rsa is seen simply sitting on a couch with text on the clip that reads:

“We date, we both deposit R500 monthly into a joint account. The one who gets cheated on walks away with the money. Heartbreak Insurance Fund (HIF).”

