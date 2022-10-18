One man stuck by his wife’s side as they battle the emotional journey of trying to fall pregnant, together

He made her PCOS-friendly food which helped her fall pregnant, and he now chooses matching outfits for the family every day

Seeing the proud dad and dedicated husband had many filling the comment section with love and hype

Trying to conceive can be a tough journey for some. One woman with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) would have never been able to do it if it wasn’t for her husband’s dedication.

Twitter user @MphoMoalamedi was wowed by a man who dedicated his time to helping his wife and is now besotted with his daughter. Image: Twitter / @MphoMoalamedi

Source: Twitter

Going through a battle to fall pregnant is never easy. However, having a supportive partner makes the blows softer and definitely allows you the strength to keep trying.

One man made PCOS-friendly food for his wife, which helped get her hormones in check, which led to her falling pregnant. They now have a beautiful baby girl, and he is totally besotted with her.

Twitter user @MphoMoalamedi shared a clip of the couple, showing how emotional the father gets over his precious blessing. She explained that he now chooses matching outfits for them daily and couldn’t be happier to be a dad.

“Back story: his wife has Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, which makes conceiving difficult. He started cooking her specific foods to regulate her hormones, which helped in them getting pregnant. Now he picks out matching outfits for his daughter, EVERYDAY. ❤”

Social media users gush over the awesome couple, wishing for love like this. Take a look:

@kgopotsoradebe said:

“A truly intentional gent ”

@PreciousTshings said:

“When a man loves you ❤️”

@Earthy_Nolly said:

“I thought he looked familiar, I saw the video you shared where he was picking an outfit and they both ended up wearing a bow. Brings the whole outfit together”

@Regolelo said:

“Oh Lord I see what you're doing for other children ❤️❤️❤️”

@Onazjii said:

“This is so beautiful… wow, I want this kind of love.”

@PalesaM323 said:

“And they cook for the university students in their area every week. Their home is open to them to get home cooked meals.”

