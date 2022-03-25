An image of newborn twins being placed in front of cows has been doing the rounds on social media

The post was shared by online user @BIndlovukazi, who said the cultural practice functions as an African DNA test

The tweet has sparked a lot of questions, views and opinions from inquisitive South African online users

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Mzansi woman @BIndlovukazi caused a buzz online after taking to social media to share a not-so-widely-known method of determining a child’s paternity.

A photo of newborn twins being placed in front of a herd of cattle got Mzansi talking. Image: @BIndlovukazi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Her tweet, which has gained a lot of traction online, features two images showing two infant twins being placed in front of a herd of cattle. She captioned the Twitter post:

“African DNA Test!!!”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The cultural tradition sparked a lot of questions, views and opinions online. While many shared that they were unfamiliar with the practice, others explained how it is meant to work and that it is in fact done by some families to determine whether a child belongs to their bloodline or not.

Check out some of the comments and reactions to the post:

@BrianNtetha explained:

“The cows approach cautiously and harmlessly to inspect and sniff the baby (usually it’s the caring cows, not bulls). If the baby remains calm through the process, it belongs to the family. But if it gets frightened and starts screaming, it is not.”

@Shadaya_Knight said:

“In my family tradition, every child goes through this, as well as the practice of looking at the lines/marks on the hands, and now after all that adds DNA test.”

@WasOnce_Skinny wrote:

“If the baby is yours, the cow will not hurt the kids. If they kick and knock those babies with their heads, it means they're someone else's kids.”

@Shakes150e1 commented:

“My clan's (Ngwenya) African DNA test is, the elder person at home has to take child's umbilical cord to a lake/river/dam but where there are crabs, if the crabs came out to take that is our child but if not, that child is a bastard. We had cases where the crabs didn't come and...”

SA gets the feels from adorable twin pics shared by young mother

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported on a young South African mother turned on the feels when she shared a pic of her gorgeous twins. The Twitter post tugged at the heartstrings of many who either could relate or were touched.

A simple caption of the picture, which suggested that two is better than one, evoked a flurry of responses with over 14k Twitter users liking the post. Tweeps were also amazed at the mother's physique after having recently birthed two infants.

Many tweeps praised the young mother for her blessings and showered her with good wishes as her twin babies grow. Some gave sound advice under the post while others who wished they were in her shoes simply marvelled.

Source: Briefly News